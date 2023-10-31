Miyan Williams injury update: Ohio State HC Ryan Day provides the latest on RB's season-ending injury

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams will officially be out for the rest of the season. The information was revealed by Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day. The coach told the press the following about the situation of the player:

"(Miyan Williams) had a procedure done," said Day, who later added that "it's a big hit to our running back room, but we're fortunate that we have some good depth there."

In 2023, Williams rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns. In 2022, Williams led the team with 14 rushing touchdowns and 825 rushing yards, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. In 2021, the Cincinnati native had 507 rushing yards and three TDs. In his true freshman year in 2020, he recorded 64 yards in 10 carries.

It wasn't revealed what type of injury the player suffered. It is unclear when the player suffered the injury, as he played against Penn State two weeks ago, but surprisingly was listed out for the game against Wisconsin.

Miyan Williams is eligible to return for another season in 2024, but the coach said no decision was made regarding his playing future.

Who will be replacing Miyan Williams?

Williams isn't the Buckeyes' main tailback, with that distinction going to TreVeyon Henderson. However, his production was important to the committee effort Ohio State puts in and will be missed as they continue their national title chase.

Chip Trayanum, Dallan Hayden, and Evan Pryor will be left to fill the void. More problematic for Ryan Day and his staff is that Henderson just returned after missing three games due to a busted rib. Against the Wisconsin Badgers, he ran for 162 yards with one touchdown.

If Henderson injures himself again, they'll have to make do without their two best running backs.

What's ahead for Ohio State?

The Buckeyes have three easy games ahead against Rutgers, Michigan State, and Minnesota. To close out the season, they face a tough encounter against the rival side, Michigan Wolverines.

Both schools have perfect records so far and are highly touted to make the national playoffs with Michigan being a slight favorite to win it all.

Currently, Ohio State is No. 3 in the nation and Michigan No. 2.