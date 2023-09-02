Mizzou HC Eli Drinkwitz said he wants QB Brady Cook to date his 6 and 8 year-old daughters 

Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz must think the world of his star quarterback, Brady Cook. Nothing demonstrates this more than his claim at a recent press conference that he wouldn’t mind the quarterback dating his daughters.

However, he admitted two impediments to his wish. That is, his daughters are not yet 18. And secondly, Cook appears to have a girlfriend of his own. Drinkwitz said,

“He’s got a girlfriend; otherwise, I’d be trying to hook him up with my (daughters), once my daughters turn 18. Because he’s unbelievable.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Eli Drinkwitz’s statement has received different sorts of reactions, however, especially on Instagram. A clip from the interview was posted on the CFB Stars’ Instagram page, captioned with three question marks. Several fans commenting on the post seemed taken aback by what they thought was a bizarre statement to come from a father.

However, there are a few who think he didn’t say anything out of place. This is especially true as he pointed out that he’d only hook up his daughters with Brady Cook after they turn 18. At that age, they will be legally able to consent to or reject his proposal. At any rate, Drinkwitz’s statement should be taken as a lighthearted way of commending his quarterback because he is, as he said, unbelievable.

Brady Cook's growth and importance for Eli Drinkwitz at Missouri

Brady Cook enrolled at the University of Missouri in 2020. He was the No. 1 rated quarterback in the state of Missouri. After redshirting his freshman year, he took on the backup role for starting quarterback, Connor Bazelak in 2021. He was named by Eli Drinkwitz as the starting quarterback for the 2022 season and led the Tigers to a 2-2 start.

Despite throwing for 192 yards and a touchdown against Georgia, Cook and his team lost 26-22 to the Bulldogs in a tense matchup in 2022. He ended the season with 2,739 throwing yards and 14 touchdowns. He was also impressive on the ground, rushing for 585 yards and six touchdowns.

He has managed a strong start to the 2023 college football season, featuring in the Mizzou Tigers’ 35-10 beating of the South Dakota Coyotes. Cook threw for 172 yards and one touchdown as he led his team to an important victory to kick off the season.

Eli Drinkwitz will be striving hard for his first winning season at Missouri this season. The Mizzou football coach will also be hoping to finally get a bowl win. He has previously recorded losses to Army and Wake Forest in the Armed Forces Bowl and the Gasparilla Bowl, respectively.