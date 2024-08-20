Mohamed Toure injury update: What happened to Rutgers star LB ahead of 2024 season?

Mohamed Toure had a strong year in 2023 after missing the 2022 season with a torn ACL. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker was named a Comeback Player of the Year semifinalist as he recorded 93 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and two passes defended.

The Scarlet Knights suffered a big blow to their defense on Tuesday as coach Greg Schiano announced that Toure is set to miss the entire season with a torn ACL. Pat Lanni of NJ Advance Media shared the news, tweeting:

"Greg Schiano just announced that LB and senior captain Mo Toure will be out for the season with a torn ACL. It's a significant blow for a defense that was counting on his dynamic ability. More to come."

Toure was one of the 51 players named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Butkus Award, given to the top linebacker. The former three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class could earn a seventh year of eligibility as he will likely be granted a medical redshirt.

In 37 career games, he has recorded 167 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three passes defended.

How can the Rutgers Scarlet Knights replace Mohamed Toure?

Mohamed Toure's season-ending torn ACL is a major blow to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights defense. On Tuesday, coach Greg Schiano said (via Chris Iseman of USA Today):

"We have some depth at the position, thank God. But it's going to get challenged now, for sure."

The Scarlet Knights finished last season with a 7-6 record, as they struggled to a 3-6 mark in Big Ten play. It marked their first winning season since 2014. Rutgers will look to continue to build on the positives from 2023 as they have a much less challenging schedule this season.

