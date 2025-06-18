  • home icon
  "Money battle" "Bama": CFB fans debate over five-star recruit's potential landing spot amid Kalen DeBoer, Dan Lanning & Lincoln Riley rumors

By Maliha
Published Jun 18, 2025 06:06 GMT
NCAA Football: Las Vegas Bowl-Texas A&M at Southern California - Source: Imagn
Lincoln Riley and USC already boast three five-star commitments in the 2026 recruiting class. Now, they are in contention for a fourth, as elite safety Jett Washington has included the Trojans in his final three schools, alongside Alabama and Oregon, on Tuesday.

Washington is the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and comes from a highly athletic background.

The young safety, hailing from Las Vegas, NV, is a phenomenal player and was named MaxPreps’ Nevada Player of the Year in the 2024 season, totaling 38 tackles, five interceptions, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. He is the No. 1 recruit in Nevada and the No. 3 safety in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Fans have had some strong reactions to Washington’s top-three list.

"Money battle," a fan wrote.
"Bama," one wrote.
"Oregon & USC are you best chances at development," a netizen added.

Among the three finalists, Oregon seems to be USC’s biggest competition. Jett Washington took an official visit to Eugene last weekend and came away impressed, describing the experience as feeling like he had already visited over 50 times and calling it “home.”

According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Oregon is currently the favorite to land him, with Wiltfong submitting a prediction in their favor.

"Would love to see him at bama but its looking like he's a duck," a person wrote.
"Oregon bound. No suspense with this one," a netizen wrote.
"Just announce Oregon already," one added.

However, the recruiting landscape can shift quickly, and with Lincoln Riley’s strong track record in closing top talent, USC cannot be counted out just yet. The Trojans currently hold one safety commitment in four-star Madden Riordan from Sierra Canyon in Pasadena, California.

Lincoln Riley continues to show off his recruitment talent

Lincoln Riley and USC have already secured the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation for the 2026 cycle, with 29 players committed so far. With many elite recruits already, the Trojans remain strong contenders for several more top prospects.

On3’s Steve Wiltfong praised Riley’s recruiting efforts, saying:

"There's a lot of excitement around this program. And in the nil era, USC is as powerful as any program in the country right now."
Some of the top uncommitted 2026 class recruits still considering USC include quarterback Ryder Lyons, wide receiver Kaue Akana, tight end James Scott, edge rusher Richard Wesley, defensive lineman Damaad Lewis, and linebacker Xavier Griffin.

