“Money grab” “Brian Kelly's always been a piece of s**t”: CFB fans divided as Greg Brooks Sr. criticizes LSU for being insensitive toward son

Greg Brooks Jr.'s father, Greg Sr, slammed LSU coach Brian Kelly for being insensitive to his son's condition. Greg Jr., a former LSU safety, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in September 2023, which forced him to undergo surgery.
Nearly a year after the surgery, Greg Jr. filed a lawsuit in August 2024, where he alleged negligence by both Kelly's LSU and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, where he was treated.
Fans on social media reacted to Greg Sr.'s recent comments on Kelly, suggesting they were motivated to try to sue the program for financial gain.
"Money grab by Brooks Sr," one tweeted.
"This man is just looking for a payday from LSU," a fan wrote.
"Brian Kelly didn't give him a brain tumor. Money play." a third commented.
A few others slammed LSU coach Kelly.
"Brian Kelly's always been a piece of s**t." another added.
"BK can't escape this story becuz he is at fault here. LSU need to pay em and end this." a user tweeted.
"Brian Kelly let a warrior bleed out for his own gain. Lied, neglected, abandoned. Greg Brooks Sr. has every right to call it out. A king’s blood was spilled and Kelly hid his hands. We see you…coward." a fan commented.
As per the lawsuit, Greg Brooks Jr. showed symptoms of vertigo and other illnesses on a "daily basis," but it was not until 39 days after the player said his symptoms began that the team made an appointment with a neurologist who discovered his brain tumor.
The record also says that the doctor who treated Greg Jr. was not qualified enough for the procedure, which left the LSU star with multiple strokes after surgery.
Brian Kelly had made Greg Brooks Jr. LSU's captain just before the 2023 season
Brian Kelly had made Greg Brooks Jr. LSU's captain before the 2023 season. However, after battling vertigo through two games as the team's skipper, it was discovered that the safety had a tumor in his brain.
Unfortunately, Greg Jr.'s promising football career came to a halt after he needed to undergo brain surgery.
Greg Jr. began his college career in Arkansas in 2019. He played three years with the Razorbacks before transferring to LSU in 2022, the same year the Tigers hired Kelly.
