Monte Harrison injury: Arkansas coach San Pittman gives latest update on WR's condition 

Arkansas kicked off the 2025 season with a 2-0 record, starting with a 52-7 win over Alabama A&amp;M on Aug. 30, followed by a 56-14 win against Arkansas State on Saturday. However, the program received disappointing news on Monday regarding wide receiver Monte Harrison.“Monte, he’s hurt,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Monday (via On3). “He broke his foot. So he’s going to decide whether he wants to have that surgery or not. But he’s going to be out for a while, if not for the season.”Before joining Arkansas, Harrison spent a decade playing professional baseball. The 30-year-old had not competed in organized football since his standout days at Lee’s Summit West High School in Missouri.Despite his long absence from football, Harrison impressed throughout fall camp and earned high praise from Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.“When you put up on the board all our players and their size, strength, speed, jumping ability, he just pops off the board,” Petrino said in August (via SI).“You’re going, ‘This is unbelievable how talented this young man is, or old man is.’ I don’t know what you call him, young or old. He’s still young to me, I can tell you that. But he is an unbelievable talent. Now he understands football.”Harrison initially committed to Nebraska in the 2014 class but was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers that year and received a $1.8 million signing bonus. He later played in the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels organizations.At Arkansas, Harrison found himself behind CJ Brown, Jalen Brown, Raylen Sharpe and O'Mega Blake on the wide receiver depth chart.When did Monte Harrison sustain the foot injury?Monte Harrison sustained an injury during Saturday’s 56-14 win over Arkansas State and was seen on the sideline using crutches and wearing a boot on his left foot. Pro Football Focus data shows he participated in 13 offensive snaps in the game.Harrison recorded a 29-yard reception in Week 1 against Alabama A&amp;M on Aug. 30. He will miss the squad as the Razorbacks travel to face Ole Miss on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.