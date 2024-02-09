"More Big Ten bias incoming": Michigan AD Warde Manuel being named chairman of CFB playoff selection committee draws wild fan reactions 

The NCAA's announcement of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel as chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee has people talking. For one thing, Michigan fans haven't always been thrilled with Manuel. But coming off a CFP selection in which the Atlantic Coast Conference and even the Southeastern Conference felt slighted, the most vocal reaction has been different.

With Manuel's Michigan Wolverines as the defending national champions, plenty of fan energy suggested favoritism for the Big Ten. Others were just angry at his promotion despite Michigan's ongoing NCAA investigations for recruiting issues and a sign-stealing scheme.

Warde Manuel's history

Michigan athletic director Warde Manual, shown here celebrating a UM football win with basketball coach Juwan Howard, became the CFP chairman on Thursday.

A former Michigan defense tackle under the legendary Bo Schembechler, Warde Manuel's football career was injured by a neck injury. He worked in athletics at Michigan but moved on elsewhere in the early 2000s.

Manuel's first athletic director job was at the University of Buffalo, where he worked from 2005 to 2012. The hiring of Turner Gill as Buffalo's football coach was a significant highlight of Manuel's work with the school.

Connecticut was Manuel's next stop, where he worked from 2012 to 2016. The Huskies won an NCAA basketball crown in 2014 under his leadership.

At Michigan since 2016, Manuel has drawn some fire for standing by now-former Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh. Through both difficult seasons and the recent NCAA sign-stealing investigation, Manuel stuck with Harbaugh.

CFP leadership

Warde Manuel replaced North Carolina State athletic director Boo Corrigan as CFP chair. Other new members of the committee announced were:

Washington State AD Patrick Chun

Former Arizona State player Randall McDaniel

Former Toledo and Missouri coach Gary Pinkel

Baylor AD Mack Rhoades

Virginia AD Carla Williams

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek

Michigan Under Warde Manuel

Manuel is just the 12th athletic director hired by Michigan. In the 2022-23 year, the Wolverines won 13 Big Ten titles, a school best. The Wolverines finished 11th in that season's Director's Cup standings, a metric that measures success across all sports. Four different Michigan players won national player of the year honors, and 44 Michigan athletes earned All-American status.

Perhaps more significant will be the continuing sign-stealing scandal that embroiled Michigan in scandal. Coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for three games, but returned to lead the Wolverines to their first CFP title. Harbaugh has since moved along to the Los Angeles Chargers, and Manuel helped hire assistant Sherrone Moore as his successor.

Should Manuel lead the CFP? Is that unfair to the ACC and SEC, or to fans of Michigan who'd rather see him gone? Sound off below in our comments section.