"More like a Bronny James situation": CFB fans react as analyst compares Arch Manning to Markelle Fultz & Ben Simmons after lukewarm performances

By Maliha
Modified Sep 16, 2025 12:00 GMT
Arch Manning and Bronny James (Credit - Getty)
Arch Manning began the 2025 season as the preseason favorite for the Heisman Trophy and the starting quarterback for the nation’s top program, Texas. But by Week 3, after facing boos from Longhorns fans, the reality of disappointment had set in.

Through the first three games, it’s evident that Manning hasn’t lived up to expectations. On CBS Sports’ Cover 3 Podcast, Danny Kanell likened the Texas QB’s struggles to those of former Philadelphia 76ers stars Markelle Fultz and Ben Simmons.

"There's almost like a Markelle Fultz, Ben Simmons, something going on where those guys were everything," Kanell said. "They were supposed to be incredible and then something happened and it's mostly mental where I was wondering how Arch Manning would handle the hysteria that was around him and he downplayed everything.
"But to me this is very much a quarterback whose confidence is completely shot, and I feel like it's impacting his mechanics which is the similarity I would compare to both of those guys because at one time their mechanics looked good. At one time they could make the shots."
Fans delivered some wild reactions to Kanell's comparison.

"More like a Bronny James situation," a fan said.
Fans react as analyst compares Manning to Markelle Fultz &amp; Ben Simmons
"Fultz had an ATV accident right before the draft," one said.
"What's crazy is both Fultz and Simmons actually made the pros and showed actual talent. Arch hasn't looked good since HS," a person added.
"Difference is, those guys were good in college. Arch is not," a netizen said.
Fans react as analyst compares Manning to Markelle Fultz &amp; Ben Simmons
As the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, fans expected much better performance from Arch.

"With that name privilege also comes the critique issues," a fan said.
"Tremendous amount of pressure for a young kid with Manning on the back of his Jersey," one said.
Fans react as analyst compares Manning to Markelle Fultz &amp; Ben Simmons
Manning had a tough outing in Texas’ 14-7 loss to Ohio State on August 30. He started slowly the following week but bounced back with four touchdown passes in a 38-7 win over San Jose State.

However, Manning's performance in a 27-10 win against UTEP on Saturday was poor. He completed just 11 of 25 passes for 114 yards with one touchdown and one interception, including a streak of 10 straight incompletions.

Paul Finebaum turns on Arch Manning after Week 3 struggles

Arch Manning has completed only 55.3% of his passes, totaling 579 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. His struggles have even led ESPN’s Paul Finebaum to withdraw his support.

Finebaum had been one of Manning’s biggest proponents during the offseason, but he seems to have lost patience after Week 3.

“Listen, I’m not bright but I’m not the stupidest person on the face of the earth," Finebaum said (via The Spun). "I’m out, OK? Count me out. I gave it a shot, he blew up. I like Arch. He’s going to be a great player some day, maybe some year, but not this year! It’s over."

Texas will host Sam Houston on Saturday.

Maliha

