"More swagger and aggression than any other Manning": CFB analyst shares unique quality of Arch Manning ahead of Texas vs. Ohio State clash

Texas QB Arch Manning will be the center of attention among fans when he takes to the field against Ohio State on Saturday, Aug 30. It will be his first career start as a full-time QB1 for the program after Quinn Ewers’ departure to the NFL. The hype train around him has been unreal. The pedigree of belonging to a legacy family and the insurmountable expectations brewed by experts like Paul Finebaum have now put him in the Heisman race even before he makes a single throw in the 2025 season. Reacting to the whole scenario and the upcoming season opener, On3 analyst Andy Staples shared his perspective on the Texas QB. He thinks that young Manning is more vibrant and alive compared to his grandpa Archie and uncles Peyton and Eli.Staples was speaking with his co-panelists Ari Wasserman and Steven Godfrey about Arch Manning's first game of the season.“For those thinking that this is Peyton or Eli, arch Manning is six foot three, six foot four, 225 230, pounds. He's fast. He has a huge arm. We know he's a better athlete. &quot;He's more like Archie and more like his dad, Cooper, who was gonna go play wide receiver at Ole Miss, but had spinal stenosis and couldn't play anymore. He's got cookout credibility. He blends in with pretty much everybody everywhere. Which good thing for you,” Staples said on his podcast on Friday.Godfrey joined the conversation and added that Arch is more aggressive compared to his uncles, who were known for their natural game and insane arm accuracy.“He's culturally sensitive, in a way, and I think, I think respected and has a little bit more honesty in the sideline clips that you've seen so far; in limited time, he has more aggression and more swagger than any other Manning I've seen,” Godfrey explained.Arch Manning's coach Steve Sarkisian gets real about team's strengthA lot has changed for Texas and Ohio State since the last time they met in the playoffs. Both the teams no longer have veteran talents who were quite effective in winning games during clutch moments. Also, Texas and Ohio State will have new QBs in the likes of Arch Manning and Julian Sayin in the pocket.While speaking to the reporters earlier this week, Sarkisian mentioned that the dynamics of both sides have changed. And the upcoming matchup will be highly unpredictable, although Ohio State will have a home-field advantage. Looking at the current scenario, expect nothing less than an 11+ winning games season from Texas in 2025.