"Most delusional man in America" - CFB fans roast commissioner Brett Yormark over bold claim on Big 12 teams making CFP in 2025

The Big 12 Media Day is currently taking place, and representatives from all of the conference's programs are giving interviews to the media. Alongside this, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has also been giving his thoughts on the upcoming college football season. During his interview, he gave this interesting take:

"I believe we will be the deepest football conference in America. ... I fully expect the Big 12 to earn multiple College Football Playoff bids this year."

College football fans on social media reacted to this prediction, and many didn't agree with him. Plenty of fans criticized Yormark:

"Most delusional man in America, we have found him," this fan said.

"I expect to sh*t a million dollars and have washboard abs by just drinking beer. Some things are simply not possible," said another fan.

Many gave their own takes on how many college football berths the Big 12 will get this season.

"Big XII will be stuck with just one yet again in 2025. And probably still stuck at one when they expand to 16 teams….," this fan said.

"More than likely a one bid league again. Not one elite level team/program in that conference," said another fan.

"Not a single school is making the CFP lmao," a third fan said.

"I imagine only the conference champion makes it in. The Big12 looks like it’s up for grabs so I doubt there would be multiple teams with only 1-2 losses to make the case for getting in. Too much parity in the league," said another fan.

Finally, some think that multiple Big 12 teams will make it, potentially due to a lack of competition from the stronger conferences.

"Useless SEC teams : Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and South Carolina. ZERO CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS SINCE THE CONCEPTION OF THE SEC IN 1992," said this fan.

"Might be one of the last few years for it to happen if there actually becomes a P2," said another fan.

Could Brett Yormark be right? Will the Big 12 have more than one team in the CFP?

Last season, the Big 12 was one of the tightest conferences in college football. There were at least four programs that could have made the conference championship game going into the final week. There were three 11-win seasons in this conference that were eventually won by the Arizona State Sun Devils.

There are hopes that we could see something similar to what was seen last season. Numerous top programs (like Arizona State and Iowa State) have returning quarterbacks or have brought in top quarterbacks via the transfer portal (for example, the Colorado Buffaloes).

With these minimal changes and the belief that any team could win it (as seen by the Sun Devils last season), there is a possibility that we could see more than just the conference champion in the College Football Playoff.

