Most first-round draft picks by college: Which program had the most players drafted in 2025?

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft took place on Thursday, April 24, and 32 players were drafted into the NFL. In total, 26 of the 32 players drafted were from the SEC and Big Ten. But which school had the most players drafted?

Which program had the most players drafted in 2025 NFL Draft?

The Ohio State Buckeyes had the most players drafted, with four. The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns were tied in second with three players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, which was the most out of any program.

The first Buckeyes player off the board was at 19th overall when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. Egbuka recorded 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Minnesota Vikings then selected Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson at 24th overall.

The Detroit Lions then selected Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams at 28th. Williams recorded 46 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The final Buckeyes player was at 32nd overall when the Kansas City Chiefs selected Josh Simmons, an offensive tackle.

After Ohio State had four players taken, Georgia and Texas were tied for second with three players each taken.

Georgia had Mykel Williams, 11th overall, Jalon Walker, 15th overall, and Malaki Starks at 27th overall.

Texas, meanwhile, has Kelvin Banks Jr. at ninth overall, Jahdea Barron at 20th overall and Matthew Golden at 23rd overall.

Breakdown of 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Following the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, here's a breakdown of where all 32 players went to school and what conference they played in.

SEC (15)

Georgia — 3

Texas — 3

Alabama — 2

Ole Miss — 2

Kentucky — 1

LSU — 1

Missouri — 1

Tennessee — 1

Texas A&M — 1

Big Ten (11)

Ohio State — 4

Michigan — 3

Penn State — 2

Oregon — 2

Big 12 (2)

Colorado — 1

Arizona — 1

ACC (2)

Miami — 1

North Carolina — 1

Mountain West (1)

Boise State — 1

Missouri Valley (1)

North Dakota State — 1

Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft is set for Friday, April 25.

