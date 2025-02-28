“Most humble kid I’ve been around”: Jahdae Barron hails Arch Manning’s sweet gesture from the past during NFL combine interview

Despite not being eligible for the NFL combine, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has been spoken about many times by the attending players. One player who had good things to say about Manning was Jahdae Barron, Manning's teammate at Texas.

During his combine interview with the media on Thursday, Barron described Manning as the following:

"He's the most humble kid I've ever been around."

Barron also gave an example of a small gesture that Manning did for him:

"I think, the second week he (Manning) was there, as a freshman, he is two lockers down from me. He asked to take my loop to the laundry thing. I tell him, 'Aren't you good, you don't have to do it.' But he just wanted to do it. He just wanted to show me that he wasn't better than anybody. That he is still part of this team."

This simple gesture might reflect the character of Arch Manning. He is coming into one of the biggest programs in college football as the most talked about and highly rated prospect in his class. He also carries the reputation of the last name "Manning," which has become synonymous with producing championship-winning quarterbacks.

But instead of expecting everything to revolve around him, he is looking out for his teammates, just like he did for Barron last season.

Jahdae Barron 2025 NFL draft prospects

On the field, Jahdae Barron had a strong 2024 season, which will help his draft stock in the 2025 NFL draft. He recorded 67 tackles (46 solo tackles) alongside one sack and had five interceptions. Four of these came in the two losses that the Longhorns had against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Barron formed part of a Texas defense that was seen as the best in the country, and his performances, which included 11 tackles in the playoff win against the Arizona State Sun Devils, play a role in this.

But where is Barron predicted to fall in the 2025 NFL draft, set to be held in late April?

Draft prediction site NFL Draft Buzz has ranked Barron as the 12th best available player in the entire class of 2025. Regarding where he stacks up alongside his fellow cornerbacks, only Travis Hunter and the Michigan Wolverines' Will Johnson have a higher rank.

The site predicts that Barron is set to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft and is likely to fall somewhere in the middle of this round.

