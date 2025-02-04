“Most overrated player”: Former Jets Scout rips Shedeur Sanders to shreds while releasing his pre-draft scouting report

Most draft experts view Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders as one of the top two QBs in his draft class alongside Miami's Cam Ward. However, this is considered a weak QB class, and as a result, neither player has been immune from criticism.

Sanders, in particular, has drawn a lot of criticism from some sections of the scouting community. On Tuesday, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly went on x to discuss Sanders' game. He criticized him heavily for his play, calling him the most overrated player he has seen since Trey Lance.

"As a former NFL Scout, Shedeur Sanders is the most overrated player I’ve seen in the draft since Trey Lance. I put an undraftable free agent grade (UDFA) on Lance before the 49ers selected him."

"Lance was projected by 92.5% of draft platforms to be a first-round talent and the 49ers actually gave up three first round picks and a third round pick in a trade with the Dolphins to move up from No. 12 to the No. 3 spot overall in the 2021 Draft to select him. Lance is now a benchwarmer in Dallas."

Kelly then went on to compare Sanders to Lance, saying he should not be drafted, let alone be a first-round pick.

"I have an undraftable free agent grade (UDFA) on Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. Currently, 96.9% of draft platforms are pushing Sanders as a first round talent."

Shedeur Sanders is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Former Jets scout Daniel Kelly has criticized Shedeur Sanders heavily over the past several months. He does not think he has the talent to perform at the NFL level and thinks his status has been elevated because his father is Deion Sanders. Whether that is true or not, most draft projections (96.9% according to Kelly) have him as a first-round pick.

A significant number of those projections have him as a top-five pick, with some even having him as the No. 1 pick. While some mock drafts have him as the first pick because of his position, he is still viewed as a top player by most draft experts.

There are still several months to go until the NFL draft. The Draft Combine could change things, but as things stand early in February, it appears likely that Sanders will be one of the first picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

