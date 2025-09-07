"Most overrated program in CFB," "Notre Dame is not a top ten team": CFB fans unsatisfied by AP Poll top 25 rankings after exciting Week 2 games

The AP Poll top 25 for Week 3 came out on Sunday after another round of college football games over the weekend. As expected, the latest poll saw teams move in both directions of the rankings, with some climbing up while some dropped.

Similarly, some teams retained their place on the rankings from Week 2, showing a consistency in their performance. The new poll has been generating reactions from fans, especially on X.

VolsFan4Life wrote:

“Only ND could move up when they didn’t even play a game. Most overrated program in CFB by a country mile.”

Lyle Workman also wrote:

“Notre Dame is not a top ten team.”

GamecockRetweeter commented:

“Ahhh, yes! The 0-1 Fighting Irish coming out of a bye week in week 2, sitting at No. 8!”

Strunk Flugget also commented:

“Winless Notre Dame, who didn’t play this week, really deserved to move up one to number 8… AP voters on crack again.”

Michael T wrote:

“Tell me you’re trying to promote the Big 10 without telling me you’re trying to promote the Big 10 by having @IlliniFootball in the Top 25. They wouldn’t win 6 games in the SEC.”

Dustin Hand commented:

“How does Georgia drop but not LSU nor Clemson? Both struggled with an inferior opponent, and all 3 won. These AP polls are ridiculous.”

Week 3 AP Poll top 25 in detail

While Ohio State, Penn State, and LSU all maintained their respective spots in the top three, Oregon rose two places to rank No. 4. The Ducks thrashed the Oklahoma State Cowboys 69-3 in their Week 2 matchup.

However, Georgia dropped two places to enter Week 3 at No. 6 despite winning against Austin Peay on Saturday. Texas remained at No. 7 after a win against SJSU. The Longhorns began the season at No. 1 but dropped six places last week following a 14-7 loss at Ohio State.

Perhaps the biggest surprise on the AP Poll top 25 this week is Notre Dame climbing up to No. 8 despite a 0-1 record. The Fighting Irish were not in action in Week 2 after their Week 1 loss to Miami.

Also surprising is South Carolina dropping one place to No. 11 after beating South Carolina State to go 2-0 on Saturday. Notably, Michigan had the biggest drop on the AP Poll top 25 after its Week 2 loss to Oklahoma. It dropped eight places to now rank at No. 23.

