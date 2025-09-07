  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Most overrated program in CFB," "Notre Dame is not a top ten team": CFB fans unsatisfied by AP Poll top 25 rankings after exciting Week 2 games

"Most overrated program in CFB," "Notre Dame is not a top ten team": CFB fans unsatisfied by AP Poll top 25 rankings after exciting Week 2 games

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 07, 2025 21:08 GMT
NCAA Football: Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game - Source: Imagn

The AP Poll top 25 for Week 3 came out on Sunday after another round of college football games over the weekend. As expected, the latest poll saw teams move in both directions of the rankings, with some climbing up while some dropped.

Ad

Similarly, some teams retained their place on the rankings from Week 2, showing a consistency in their performance. The new poll has been generating reactions from fans, especially on X.

VolsFan4Life wrote:

“Only ND could move up when they didn’t even play a game. Most overrated program in CFB by a country mile.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lyle Workman also wrote:

“Notre Dame is not a top ten team.”
Ad

GamecockRetweeter commented:

“Ahhh, yes! The 0-1 Fighting Irish coming out of a bye week in week 2, sitting at No. 8!”

Strunk Flugget also commented:

“Winless Notre Dame, who didn’t play this week, really deserved to move up one to number 8… AP voters on crack again.”

Michael T wrote:

“Tell me you’re trying to promote the Big 10 without telling me you’re trying to promote the Big 10 by having @IlliniFootball in the Top 25. They wouldn’t win 6 games in the SEC.”
Ad

Dustin Hand commented:

“How does Georgia drop but not LSU nor Clemson? Both struggled with an inferior opponent, and all 3 won. These AP polls are ridiculous.”

Week 3 AP Poll top 25 in detail

While Ohio State, Penn State, and LSU all maintained their respective spots in the top three, Oregon rose two places to rank No. 4. The Ducks thrashed the Oklahoma State Cowboys 69-3 in their Week 2 matchup.

Ad

However, Georgia dropped two places to enter Week 3 at No. 6 despite winning against Austin Peay on Saturday. Texas remained at No. 7 after a win against SJSU. The Longhorns began the season at No. 1 but dropped six places last week following a 14-7 loss at Ohio State.

Perhaps the biggest surprise on the AP Poll top 25 this week is Notre Dame climbing up to No. 8 despite a 0-1 record. The Fighting Irish were not in action in Week 2 after their Week 1 loss to Miami.

Also surprising is South Carolina dropping one place to No. 11 after beating South Carolina State to go 2-0 on Saturday. Notably, Michigan had the biggest drop on the AP Poll top 25 after its Week 2 loss to Oklahoma. It dropped eight places to now rank at No. 23.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More
Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications