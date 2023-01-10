The Georgia Bulldogs did a number on TCU in the College Football Championship game on Monday night. In a battle of teams that combined had just one loss for the entire college football season, it was David vs. Goliath at the SoFi Stadium.

It was a mismatch from the beginning, and many had hoped that the game would be close, but it was evident that Georgia was a class above. At the time of writing, the Bulldogs were leading TCU 52-7 in the fourth quarter.

It was a rout from the outset as Stetson Bennett tore apart the TCU defense as he threw and rushed for multiple touchdowns in the first half. TCU had no answer to the Bulldogs' attack, who were defensively just as good.

TCU couldn't get anything going and only mustered seven points in the first half. With such a one-sided blowout, it got us thinking. Where does Georgia's blowout win over TCU rank all-time in the College Football National Championship game?

The answer? Near the top. The very top.

With Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State, and again in 2015, the 45-40 win over Clemson, Georgia's blowout win is right up there in College Football Championship records.

Georgia's huge first half sets up a history-making blowout over TCU

To say that Bennett and the Bulldogs got off to a fast start is an understatement. Despite only losing one game all year, it was evident that TCU was in a serious battle against last year's winners of the National Championship.

The Bulldogs put up 21 points in the second quarter alone as they separated themselves from the Horned Frogs.

Georgia receiver Brock Bowers was the chief destroyer as he went over 150 yards while running back Kenny McIntosh was serviceable on the ground. Bennett accounted for multiple rushing touchdowns as TCU could not stop the much-vaunted Georgia Bulldogs team.

A game that many wanted to be a tight and tense affair was over halfway through the second quarter as the Bulldogs created history at the SoFi Stadium.

