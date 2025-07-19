"Most technically sound, polished QB": CFB analyst breaks down why Arch Manning's successor Dia Bell is 2026's No. 1 QB recruit

Many are lavishing praises on Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Arch Manning's potential successor and five-star commit Dia Bell. Like Manning, Bell is following a similar path by earning the No. 1 quarterback spot in Rivals’ updated 2026 rankings.On Thursday, Rivals' director of scouting and rankings, Charles Power, explained why Bell holds the top spot.&quot;Dia Bell had a great offseason Building on a strong junior season at American Heritage Heritage in South Florida the most technically sound, polished quarterback in this cycle,&quot; he said. &quot;An advanced passer and there's just a ton to like about Dia Bell and he's a guy who could legitimately challenge for that number one spot.&quot;With a great senior season man, the Horns have an embarrassment of riches at the quarterback position Dia Bell now our new number one.&quot;Bell committed to Texas in June 2024 and has never shown interest in other programs. He is also the No. 2 recruit in the 2026 class, trailing behind Miami offensive tackle commit Jackson Cantwell.Despite an injury during the 2024 season, Bell recorded 2,597 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions, along with 561 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Even before beginning his senior year, he has already been named the Elite 11 MVP.Arch Manning’s patience inspires incoming QB Dia BellWhen Quinn Ewers decided to return to Texas for the 2024 season, many speculated that Arch Manning might transfer, but he chose to stay. He explained to Fox Sports that he was “still developing and growing as a football player and a person,” and was willing to spend another year as Ewers’ backup.Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Dia Bell is also prepared to follow Manning’s path. Speaking to Texas Inside, Bell expressed no hesitation in waiting his turn.“If he (Manning) does decide to stay the second year, I will have no problem learning,&quot; Bell said, via Texas Inside. &quot;That just gives me more time to learn everything and make sure that when it becomes my time, I’m as prepared as possible.“I have no problem sitting behind him at all because that means there’s another person I can pick their brain and learn how they go about learning the offense or studying for the next week.”Arch Manning and No. 3 Texas are set to open their 2025 season against No. 5 Ohio State on Aug. 30.