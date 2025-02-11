"Most of us are raising cats, not dogs": Deion Sanders issues strong reality check with latest parenting advice

Deion Sanders did not hold back when discussing parenting on the "25 Whistles" show on Monday. The Colorado Buffaloes coach compared raising kids to raising animals—suggesting many parents today are raising "cats" instead of "dogs," shielding their children from hardships instead of preparing them for real-world challenges.

“Values mean the dog, because most of us are raising cats and not dogs,” he said. “When we get to be parents, we want to shepherd our kids and we don't want them to go through that, but we want them to be a dog, but we raising cats.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Buffs HC stressed that overprotection leaves kids unprepared for adversity:

“When something trial and tribulation hit them upside the head, they're not going to be able to handle it because you've always protected them and guided them,” Sanders added.

Meanwhile, Sanders’ name briefly surfaced in NFL coaching rumors this month after the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy. While Dallas ultimately promoted OC Brian Schottenheimer, Sanders reaffirmed his commitment to Colorado.

Deion Sanders’ focus on sacrifice

Deion Sanders’ childhood—raising his younger sister while his mother worked night shifts—shaped his relentless focus on sacrifice and responsibility. After signing with the Atlanta Falcons in 1989, he retired his mother, fulfilling a lifelong promise to repay her struggles. She had never seen him play in high school, a fact he shared in an interview with Pete Vargas.

Coach Prime stands on the field - Source: Imagn

That deep sense of family drives his recruiting approach. When pursuing star cornerback Travis Hunter, Sanders prioritized making Hunter’s mother comfortable, believing “family comes first.”

The strategy paid off—Hunter has been electric at Folsom Field, forming a dynamic connection with quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Now 21, Hunter enters the 2025 NFL draft as one of the highest-rated prospects.

Colorado’s resurgence is gaining steam. The Buffaloes finished 9-4 in 2024 (7-2 in conference), their best season since 2018. However, with Shedeur Sanders and Hunter heading to the NFL, Deion Sanders is aggressively overhauling the roster through recruiting and transfers, setting the stage for 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place