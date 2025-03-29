MotoGP meets College Football: Red Bull signee Arch Manning receives classy present from Pedro Acosta before Americas GP

Arch Manning is gearing up to become the next starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns. Amidst his offseason preparations, the young quarterback also signed several lucrative NIL deals. One of those has been with the energy drink brand Red Bull.

On Saturday, Arch Manning shared a story on Instagram. In the snippet that he shared, we see him posing with MotoGP star Pedro Acosta. Acosta is a part of the Red Bull KTM Factory team gearing up for the Americas GP.

The Texas Longhorns quarterback received a special present from the MotoGP star. Acosta gifted Manning a signed helmet during his visit to the circuit. You can check out the snippet below:

Arch Manning IG story

The Texas quarterback signed his NIL deal with Red Bull in February. It was his first multi-year, lucrative contract. He expressed his excitement about the partnership and for the future.

"I really like this partnership. Everyone at Red Bull has been super nice to me and my family and I can't wait to get it going. Plus, I like a Red Bull in the morning. We got early meetings-need a little energy."

In his debut campaign in 2023, Manning served as the third-string quarterback behind Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy. Last season, he saw limited time on the playing field while also taking up the QB1 duties when Ewers injured himself.

Arch Manning impressed fans with his performance on the field, creating excitement about his future with the program. In the 10 games he played, he showed off his dual-threat abilities while recording 939 yards and nine TDs passing, along with 108 yards and 4 TDs rushing.

With Ewers declaring for this year's NFL draft, Manning is expected to lead the team on the field this upcoming season.

Colt McCoy expresses his feelings about Arch Manning in 2025

Ex-NFL QB Colt McCoy played for the Texas Longhorns during his collegiate career. Unlike Manning and Ewers, he did not have a lot of hype surrounding his collegiate debut.

On the "3rd & Longhorn" podcast on Tuesday, Colt McCoy talked about the hype surrounding Arch Manning and the 2025 season. He gave a blunt prediction of the situation, talking about how he is not going to be the perfect quarterback as people expect him to be.

"I come in a little bit different situation right? Nobody knew who I was. I didn't have the expectations that these guys have, right?" McCoy said. "And, you know, as you get to your junior, senior year, and it's kind of like, okay, like, now the expectations are for real, but for Quinn, top recruit, Arch, top recruit, right? They walk in sort of, kind of crowned as, like the next guy, so that's a hard place to be, a hard place to operate."

"Arch is going to throw a pick next year, he's going to fumble. It's like there's going to be stuff, but we can't as a fan base, and that's like Texas. Oh, he's not as good as we thought. Like no, give him a chance to go out there and lead and play."

Expand Tweet

Last season, the Longhorns made it to the semifinals of the 12-team playoff. Unfortunately for them, they lost to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. It will be interesting to see if Arch Manning can help the team secure a national championship this upcoming season.

