Mountain West Conference football predictions 2023: Conference standings, best game, conference champions

The Mountain West Conference has not been impacted by conference realignment as things currently stand. That could change at any moment, however, as there have been talks that the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars could join the conference. Furthermore, there have been reports that the MWC could either lose programs or team up with what remains of the Pac-12.

There will, however, be 12 teams in the conference in 2023. Take a look at our predictions for the upcoming MWC season below.

Mountain West Conference standings

1. Boise State Broncos

2. Fresno State Bulldogs

3. Air Force Falcons

4. San Diego State Aztecs

5. San Jose State Spartans

6. Wyoming Cowboys

7. Colorado State Rams

8. UNLV Rebels

9. Utah State Aggies

10. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

11. New Mexico Lobos

12. Nevada Wolf Pack

The Mountain West Conference has gotten rid of the divisional format ahead of the 2023 season. The race for the top spot in the conference will likely be a two-team race between the Boise State Broncos and Fresno State Bulldogs, who met in last year's Mountain West Conference championship game.

There is no team in the division that was ranked in the top 25 of the preseason AP Poll.

While the Broncos have the tougher nonconference schedule as they will face the No. 10-ranked Washington Huskies and UCF Knights, they were able to dominate the conference schedule last season. Boise State finished 8-0 in conference play.

Meanwhile, Fresno State will face the Purdue Boilermakers and Arizona State Sun Devils in nonconference play. The Bulldogs will host the Broncos, who handed them the loss on their conference schedule last season.

The regular-season standings will likely come down to an early-November matchup that will serve as the ninth game for both teams. Look for Boise State to claim the top spot.

Best Game: Boise State Broncos at Fresno State Bulldogs

The Boise State Broncos and Fresno State Bulldogs will both enter the 2023 season with hopes of winning the Mountain West Conference. While they will play in the ninth game, the matchup could have huge ramifications for both schools.

There is a chance that both schools could run the conference schedule, giving their matchup extra importance. That was the case last season as the Broncos beat the Bulldogs 40-20, handing them their only conference loss of the season.

Mountain West Conference champions

The Boise State Broncos and Fresno State Bulldogs have combined to win six of the ten Mountain West Conference championship games. Last year marked their fourth time meeting in the game, with the teams splitting their four meetings. Look for the Broncos to avenge last year's loss as they win the conference championship.