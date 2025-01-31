“Move over, Peyton”: Fans react as Arch Manning breaks the internet after signing new NIL deal with multi-billion dollar giant

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has signed a blockbuster NIL deal with Red Bull. On Thursday, Manning announced the partnership with the energy drink brand on his Instagram.

Trending

Fans on social media were hyped after Manning inked his NIL deal with Red Bull, since its a multi-billion dollar company. Some even pointed out that Arch is ready to take the spotlight from his uncles Eli and Peyton Manning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Nice. Redbull + Arch ads are gonna be so much fun to watch. Move over, Peyton." one tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Arch is going to ball this year." another wrote.

"Arch will be Him. I can’t wait to see his career unfold. It starts now! #TheNextGreatManning" another fan commented.

A few others joked about how many takes Arch needed when he threw the ball to hit his target in the video.

"They won’t tell you it took 15 takes to make this video." one wrote.

"Shot in 1 take," another added.

"How many tries do you think it took him to hit that target?" a user asked.

As per reports from On3, Arch now has an NIL valuation of $6.6 million, which is the highest of any college or high school sports athlete. Many believe that his NIL value is only expected to increase once he starts playing regularly for Texas.

Arch Manning set to get starting QB role at Texas for 2025 season

NCAA Football: Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning - Source: Imagn

Since Quinn Ewers is entering the 2025 NFL draft, all signs point toward Arch Manning getting the starting quarterback role for the Longhorns next season.

Manning redshirted his freshman year at Texas in 2023. He then served as Ewers' backup for the 2024 season.

Despite the limited game time, Manning recorded 939 passing yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions. He also impressed with his rushing game, adding 108 yards with four touchdowns on 25 carries.

When Ewers was injured, Manning started two games for Texas, leading the team to two dominant wins.

Now, Manning appears to be the favorite to get the starting QB role at Texas. Many also expect him to be a Heisman contender.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.