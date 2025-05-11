“Movie” “Cmon na”: Alex Orji, Rod Moore Jr,  and more hype up ex Michigan teammate Will Johnson over exciting mini-camp appearance

Heading into the 2025 NFL draft, former Michigan cornerback Will Johnson was projected by many to be a first-round pick. Before the start of the season, he was often mentioned as a contender to go early in the first round. He was coming off two strong seasons at Michigan, including one in 2023 where he helped the Wolverines win the National Championship.

However, injuries limited Johnson's availability this past season, and as a result, he fell out of the first round. The Arizona Cardinals eventually drafted him in the second round with the 47th pick in the draft. Johnson is now ready to prove his doubters wrong. On Saturday, he posted several photos of himself on Instagram from the Cardinals' rookie mini camp.

Shortly after Will Johnson made the post, it did not take long for people to react to it. Notably, many of his former Michigan teammates commented on the post to hype him up.

"Movie," Alex Orji wrote.

"Cmon na," Rod Moore Jr. commented.

"Pursue," Coleston Loveland added.

Johnson's teammates and other members of the football world continued to react and support Johnson in the comments on Instagram.

"Blue boy," Cornelius Johnson wrote.

"Show em 0," Jacob Oden commented.

"Be great 0," Tetairoa McMillan added.

Images via Will Johnson's Instagram post.

Will Johnson spoke about his excitement to join the Arizona Cardinals before rookie minicamp started

When Will Johnson was drafted, he was surprised to have fallen so far in the draft. He was expecting to be a first-round pick despite his injuries, so falling to the second round was a disappointment. However, now that he is a few weeks removed from the draft, he is much happier and excited to join the Arizona Cardinals.

Minicamp began on Friday, but Will Johnson had an opportunity to speak with the media on Thursday, expressing his excitement.

"Happy to be here, happy to get to work and happy to see what's to come," Johnson said. "You can tell they’re trying to win. They’ve got a lot of pieces on offense and you can tell they’re trying to get those same pieces on defense to make it all come together. We’ve just got to get to work and prove we’re great players. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else."

Johnson also did his best to eliminate any concerns about his knee issues, which have been a concern since he had surgery after the 2023 season. He told reporters that he feels no lingering effects.

