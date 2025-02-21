"My 4 minutes better than your 7 minutes": Cam Ward teases Travis Hunter during latest banter in viral clip

Cam Ward is one of the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft. He spent his final collegiate campaign playing for the Miami Hurricanes after two seasons at Incarnate Word and Washington State. Ward and Shedeur Sanders are considered the top two QBs in this year's draft class, with many debating who will go first.

Despite their on-field competitiveness, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders share a great friendship. This led to Ward building a bond with two-way star Travis Hunter as well. The two have gotten together this offseason to prepare for the upcoming Scouting Combine and the draft in April.

A clip from Cam Ward and Travis Hunter's training has now gone viral on social media. In the video, the two are in the weight room when they decide to check out each other's highlight clips. Ward used this opportunity to tease Hunter a bit resulting in a playful banter between the two.

"Damn, I got so many (highlight clips) to choose from I don't know which one," Ward said. "Here, let me just put on the four minute one. My 4 minutes is better than your 7 minutes."

When Travis Hunter's turn came to show his highlights, Cam Ward continued to crack hilarious jokes stating that his clips from Jackson State don't count since it's an FCS program.

"Jackson State? You talking about Jackson State?" Ward questioned. "Anybody can play in the FCS! I'll play in FCS. Hey, don't put this game on here. These highlights don't count!"

Cam Ward recorded 4,313 yards and 39 TDs passing for the Hurricanes. He won the Davey O'Brien Award, the Manning Award and was honored as the ACC Player of the Year and a Consensus All-American.

Ex-NFL GM warns Cam Ward ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

After receiving his Davey O'Brien Award, the Miami QB made a bold statement warning NFL teams about the repercussions of not drafting him.

"Ok, you're either going to draft me or you're not. If you don't draft me, that's your fault," Ward said. "You've got to remember, you're the same team that's got to play me for the rest of my career, and I'll remember that."

Ex-NFL GM Mike Maycock was not a fan of Ward's message ahead of this year's draft. On the 'Rich Eisen Show', he shared his thoughts on the quarterback's statements and said that he was not a big fan of his demeanor.

"I didn't like it, and I think people will take notice of is throwing teammates under the bus. And that's something an NFL quarterback has to learn very quickly in his career, that you're going to get paid more than everybody else. Therefore, you're going to have more responsibility than anybody else..."

"When you sit there, say you're gonna take names and numbers and all that kind of stuff, you better check your resume. If Deion Sanders says that, I'm all in... But you gotta be more careful when you're Cam Ward from Incarnate Word." (TS-1:35 onwards)

Ward's comments ahead of the draft have left fans divided on their opinions of him. It will be interesting to see if it hampers his chances of being the first quarterback off the board ahead of Shedeur Sanders.

