"My antenna would be up for Giants in Jaxson Dart": Insider makes bold analysis of Ole Miss QB's draft stock

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart continues to be an underdog prospect in the 2025 NFL draft. There have been reports lately that he could become the third quarterback to go off the board in the first round. This could mostly depend on where Colorado passer Shedeur Sanders ends up and teams that are potentially on lookout to add young QBs.

While speaking to Joel Klatt on his show, NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah shared his analysis on Dart and whether Shedeur Sanders’ landing spot could potentially influence his draft stock. Jeremiah mentioned the Giants’ pick at No. 3 could prove to be a major factor.

Brian Daboll and the team are in need of a quarterback for the future who could become the face of the franchise after Daniel Jones’ departure. This could mean Sanders ends up at New York and other teams like the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers can eventually target Dart to salavge their ongoing woes.

“I think Jaxson Dart gets interesting, because I think the Giants are going to come away with a quarterback with one of their first two picks. I think Cleveland is going to come away with the quarterback with their second pick,” Jeremiah said on the show on Friday this week. [Timestamp - 3:00]

“I don't think they're doing it with their first one. So that's when it's a perfect Dart landing spot if Shedeur gets taken up front, if the Giants don't take Shedeur, and then Shedeur was to go to New Orleans, or even goes to Pittsburgh, or wherever he goes later on in the draft, my antenna would be up for the Giants in Jaxson Dart.

"So I mean that I would keep an eye on that. I do think it's a coin flip of whether Jaxson Dart goes in the first round, but you know, the things I like about him, you talk about him as a player,” he added.

Mike Tomlin could find his next QB in Jaxson Dart

There have been reports lately that the Steelers need a passer to salvage their ongoing issues in the QB room. After Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, things have been quite shaky. Dart's arrival could prove vital for the franchise.

His experience in leading a Power 4 program like Ole Miss for three years and competing in a passionate league like the SEC will be an added advantage.

Last season, the 21-year-old racked up 4,279 passing yards, scored 29 touchdowns and threw for only six interceptions. The Steelers have the No. 21 pick in Round 1. Dart, who has been drawing comparisons to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts per Daniel Jeremiah, could be a steal of the draft.

