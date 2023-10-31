“My better half, time flies," UNC QB Drake Maye shares a wholesome snap with girlfriend of 8 years 

Drake Maye is having a great season on the field this college football season. The quarterback is also setting "couple goals" off the field for the fans.

Maye has led his team to a decent season, although the team has fallen off a bit recently. Maye recently shared a wholesome snap with his girlfriend, Ann Michael Hudson, on social media.

Drake Maye sends a loving message to girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson

Drake Maye took to Instagram stories to share a photo with his girlfriend of 8 years. He also wrote a small note for her, calling her his better half. That's the kind of note that could make the day of any significant other.

"My better half. Time flies," Maye wrote while tagging Ann in the story.

Maye met Hudson during his time in high school, and they have been inseparable ever since. While the quarterback is a public figure now, not much is known about his girlfriend, who is also a student at the University of North Carolina. She is a member of the Kappa Delta sorority, according to her Instagram account.

With Hudson by his side, Maye is going all in for the season with the Tar Heels. However, the team needs to sort some things out and get back to winning ways.

The Tar Heels are trying to regain form

The University of North Carolina football program had a great start to the season. They had won the first six games of the season and looked solid with Drake Maye under center.The last two games, however, have given them a bit of a jolt.

In Week 8, the Tar Heels blew a 10-point lead to go down 27-31 against the Virginia Cavaliers. In Week 9, they once again blew a double-digit lead to lose 42-46 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 6-2 Tar Heels really need a win.

Can Drake Maye help his team get across the line against the Campbell Fighting Camels? He will have to do it without the support of star WR Tez Walker, who might not be able to return this season.