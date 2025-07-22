"My boys is my life": Late Ole Miss DL Corey Adams' mom breaks down in emotional press meet after tragic shooting incident

Ole Miss freshman defensive lineman Corey Adams died in a shooting on Saturday near Memphis, Tennessee. He was 18 years old.The shooting occurred in Cordova, a suburb of Memphis, following a pool party that drew roughly 100 people. According to Shelby County Chief Deputy Anthony Buckner, deputies responded to the scene around 10:14 pm after reports of gunfire.They discovered Adams in a vehicle near the intersection of Forest Hill-Irene and Walnut Grove. The deputies administered life-saving efforts until emergency medical personnel arrived, but Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.No arrests have been made as the Shelby County Sheriff's Office continues its active homicide investigation. Officials are asking the public to assist by providing surveillance footage or eyewitness accounts that may help solve the case.During a news conference on Monday, Corey Adam’s mother, who asked not to be named, said:“My boys is my life. He was just coming down here to enjoy himself on his day off from practice. He didn’t deserve to die. I’m asking for anybody who has any information to help. I can’t get my child back. I can’t get him back to see him play at Ole Miss. I can’t get him back to see him play in the NFL.”Four other adult men also suffered gunshot wounds during the incident. They arrived at area hospitals in personal vehicles and were listed in non-critical condition. As of Monday afternoon, three of the four had been released.Corey Adams' high school and college football programs pay tributeCorey Adams was from New Orleans and was a graduate of Edna Karr High School. He was a highly-regarded recruit. A three-star defensive lineman, he had offers from numerous programs, including USC, LSU, Oregon, Texas A&amp;M and Mississippi State, before committing to Ole Miss.During his senior year at Edna Karr, he posted 19 sacks, 62 tackles (21 for loss), one fumble recovery and four batted passes, receiving all-state honors twice.“This is a post we never want to have to make and words can’t describe this type of pain. We are heartbroken and tormented to pieces,” the Karr Cougar Football account posted.“Corey Adams was more than a football player! He was a friend, brother, son, student, and all around great young man. We never question God but this is one we just don’t understand. This wasn’t supposed to be the end of his story but we will #DoIt4Co.”Ole Miss tweeted on Sunday, expressing their support for Adams' family and friends.&quot;While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Out of respect for his family, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved.&quot;Corey Adams enrolled at Ole Miss in January and took part in spring practice.