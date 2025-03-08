“My brother used to play with Shilo”: Mav forward opens up about his football roots with Coach Prime in a candid interview

Mavericks forward P.J. Washington revealed in an interview released on Wednesday that he has closer ties with Deion Sanders than people would imagine.

In the interview, the NBA player told Sports Illustrated that he met Deion Sanders when he was a kid:

"I've known Deion since I was even younger. My brother used to play with Shilo. Always been a family friend. I actually played for one of his teams too."

When asked what position he played for Deion Sanders, P.J. Washington said that he was a defensive end. He also mentioned his deep love for football:

"My first love was football. I used to love playing defense, hitting people. All that type of stuff. But for me, when I got to eighth grade and I was like 6'4," I got chop-blocked too many times, and I'm like, 'I like my knees.' So yeah, go ahead and focus on basketball."

Washington is known for his aggressiveness on the court, which, according to this interview, would seem to stem from his early days playing football.

Coach Prime on why Shedeur Sanders' draft stock keeps being taken down

Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has taken a tumble, especially following reports that one NFL coach allegedly found him "brash" and "arrogant" during the NFL Combine. However, Coach Prime seems to think there's a hidden variable we haven't taken into account.

According to the Colorado coach, the true reason behind the drop could be an attempt by a franchise or franchises to make him fall in the draft so that they can get him.

Speaking on Shedeur Sanders's "2Legendary" podcast on Friday, Coach Prime asked his son why he thought his draft stock was falling. Shedeur replied that it was because he's his son. To which Deion Sanders said:

"No, because they want you to slide to their team, it's a game, but we know the game. We Sanders, baby!"

It seems that Coach Prime is stretching the conspiracy theories on this one. He's giving far too much credit to a single team's ability to alter media narratives.

