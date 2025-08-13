"My God is amazing": Julian Lewis beams in Buffaloes gear as Colorado QB gears up for college debut

  • home icon
By Arnold
Modified Aug 13, 2025 20:37 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
Julian Lewis beams in Buffaloes gear as Colorado QB gears up for college debut - Source: Imagn

Julian Lewis is eagerly looking forward to the 2025 season with Colorado. The freshman quarterback shared a few pictures of himself on Instagram donning Buffs gear on Tuesday.

"Used to pray for times like this. My God is amazing. Proverbs 3:5-6," Lewis wrote in the caption of his IG post.
Lewis committed to Colorado in November. Many believed that he would be an ideal replacement for Shedeur Sanders, who went pro this year.

However, in July, Lewis said that he didn't want to be seen simply as a successor to Sanders, but instead, wanted to pave his own path at the collegiate level.

"I honestly don't look at it as trying to fill his (Sanders) shoes," Lewis said to SI reporter Skyler Gerard. "I think I'm trying to create my own path. Me and Shedeur talked about it, I'm not Shedeur. He had a different path starting off at JSU (Jackson State). I started off as a higher name and stuff like that. It's trying to build my own legacy out there."
Lewis has also often said that his decision to join Colorado was based on the opportunity to work alongside Deion Sanders.

Sanders has established CU as one of the most improved teams in the past two years. Coach Prime's Buffs finished with a 4-8 record in 2023 and posted a 9-4 record in the 2024 season.

Julian Lewis to compete with Kaidon Salter for QB1 role at Colorado in 2025 season

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes QB Julian Lewis - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes QB Julian Lewis - Source: Imagn

Julian Lewis has been in a battle with Kaidon Salter for Colorado's starting quarterback role this offseason. CU coach Deion Sanders has yet to decide his QB1.

Some feel that Salter has the advantage since he has the experience of playing at the collegiate level. This could mean that Lewis would have to settle for his backup for the upcoming season.

However, it will be interesting to see is Lewis has done enough to get the starting job when Colorado opens its season against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

