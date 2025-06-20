"My grandma lost her home as well": Ex-USC QB Miller Moss reveals tragic wildfire story after just one month to entering transfer portal

Former USC QB Miller Moss is coming off the best season of his career. He broke out in 2024 in his first season as a starter, completing 233 of 362 passing attempts for 2555 yards and 18 TDs. After the season, Moss entered the transfer portal and committed to the Louisville Cardinals.

However, only a month after entering the portal, Moss and his family were impacted by the wildfires in California. On Thursday, On3 insider Pete Nakos released a story where he spoke to Moss. In the interview, he opened up about everything his family lost as a result of the wildfires earlier this year.

"All things considered, they’re good [my family]," Moss said. "My Grandma lost her home as well, so she and my Mom ended up living together. They haven’t driven each other nuts yet. There are two sides. We lost a ton of material stuff, but then we’re all healthy, and we still have each other. No one was injured. There’s a lesson of gratitude in that, too."

Along with his grandmother's home, his family's home in the Pacific Palisades also burned down in the wildfires. Fortunately, none of his family members were hurt during these events.

Miller Moss speaks about transferring from USC to Louisville

While Miller Moss opened up about his family's tragic losses to the wildfires, he also spoke to Pete Nakos about his move from USC to Louisville. He spoke about how he felt like he fell short at USC.

"In a lot of ways, my dream was to be the quarterback at USC, and in many ways, I accomplished that dream," Moss said. "In other ways, I fell short of what I saw accomplished there. As difficult as that was, I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity and the experience. It was absolutely the right time in my life to move on."

Moss then spoke about how he has never lived outside of the Los Angeles area, and as a result, transferring was a big decision for him.

"I mean, it was always going to be hard to get me out of L.A., but I think that, coupled with our house burning down," Moss said. "I’d never lived outside of Los Angeles prior to this year. For my development as a football player, but also my development as a human being, it’s been a really important step."

Miller Moss will join Louisville next season to try to help them improve on their 9-4 record in 2024.

