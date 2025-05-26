“My guys”: Deion Sanders’ assistant pens heartfelt message after Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenne's wedding to ex-Colorado stars

Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter married Leanna Lenne over the weekend. This event has led to many positive comments from his former teammates and coaches.

Ad

One of them was Rashad "Coach Shadd" Davis, an assistant coach at Colorado, who wrote the following message on social media:

"Man I am so Grateful. As a Coach, you don’t do it for touchdowns and catches. You become most proud when you can gain their trust, and they go on in life and continue to lean on what you taught them about the game of Life.I’m so proud of these 3 young men. (My guys)"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hunter invited his former teammates to the wedding. Alongside Hunter in the pictures shared on social media were Jimmy Horn Jr. and Xavier Weaver. Just like the Heisman Trophy winner, Horn Jr. played his final season with the Buffaloes and is preparing for life in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.

Weaver left the program after the 2023 season and is currently with the Arizona Cardinals. All three players were key passing targets for Shedeur Sanders to find.

Ad

With all achieving their dreams of getting in the NFL, Coach Davis can focus on the next set of wide receivers.

Deion Sanders sent Travis Hunter a message

One notable absence at Travis Hunter's wedding was Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Despite not being there, Sanders wrote the following message to the pair on his Instagram story:

Deion Sanders sent Travis Hunter and his wife a message on Instagram.

"God is sending you a protector, a provider, a prayerful partner, a loyal companion, and someone who is emotionally available. He is sending you His very best. Your love story is already written by Him.”

Ad

Sanders' message emphasises the values of trust and commitment that a married couple has to have if their marriage is going to be successful.

Throughout his time with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders trusted Hunter to not only be a top wide receiver for the team but also play defense in a move that led him to essentially play every snap of the 2024 season.

Leanna Lenne hopes that Travis is there for her, giving her the same level of dedication that he gives to his football career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place