“My guys”: Deion Sanders’ assistant pens heartfelt message after Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenne's wedding to ex-Colorado stars

Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter married Leanna Lenne over the weekend. This event has led to many positive comments from his former teammates and coaches.
One of them was Rashad "Coach Shadd" Davis, an assistant coach at Colorado, who wrote the following message on social media:
"Man I am so Grateful. As a Coach, you don’t do it for touchdowns and catches. You become most proud when you can gain their trust, and they go on in life and continue to lean on what you taught them about the game of Life.I’m so proud of these 3 young men. (My guys)"
Hunter invited his former teammates to the wedding. Alongside Hunter in the pictures shared on social media were Jimmy Horn Jr. and Xavier Weaver. Just like the Heisman Trophy winner, Horn Jr. played his final season with the Buffaloes and is preparing for life in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.
Weaver left the program after the 2023 season and is currently with the Arizona Cardinals. All three players were key passing targets for Shedeur Sanders to find.
With all achieving their dreams of getting in the NFL, Coach Davis can focus on the next set of wide receivers.
Deion Sanders sent Travis Hunter a message
One notable absence at Travis Hunter's wedding was Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Despite not being there, Sanders wrote the following message to the pair on his Instagram story:
"God is sending you a protector, a provider, a prayerful partner, a loyal companion, and someone who is emotionally available. He is sending you His very best. Your love story is already written by Him.”
Sanders' message emphasises the values of trust and commitment that a married couple has to have if their marriage is going to be successful.
Throughout his time with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders trusted Hunter to not only be a top wide receiver for the team but also play defense in a move that led him to essentially play every snap of the 2024 season.
Leanna Lenne hopes that Travis is there for her, giving her the same level of dedication that he gives to his football career.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place