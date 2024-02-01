"My heart dropped": Former Alabama DB Caleb Downs expressed how he felt after learning about Nick Saban's retirement 

Caleb Downs is one of the players who transferred out of Alabama following the retirement of legendary head coach Nick Saban. The defensive back had a brilliant freshman season in Tuscaloosa and was aiming to get better at the program in the coming years before the unexpected happened.

Just as with everyone, Saban's retirement came as a surprise to Caleb Downs. Speaking in his first media appearance in Columbus, the safety expressed how shocked he was when Saban revealed his retirement to the Crimson Tide team, and noted that a move to Ohio State was the right one:

“It was a huge surprise walking into that meeting,” Downs said. “[Saban] saying that [made] my heart dropped for sure. But at the end of the day, if that’s what he felt what’s best for him I love him for it. That’s what he needed to do.

“I just felt like [going to Ohio State] was the best decision for me. At the end of the day, everybody’s got to do what they needed to for themselves.”

Caleb Downs praises Nick Saban's commitment

Nick Saban established himself as arguably the best coach the college football world has ever seen at Alabama. He was able to achieve this great feat in a highly competitive landscape with a superb level of commitment to his craft and consistency in results.

Caleb Downs couldn’t help but praise this about Saban when speaking at Ohio State's facility on Tuesday. The defensive back noted the coach taught him how to be committed and disciplined:

“Very disciplined person,” Downs said. “He was committed every day to being his best self and not many people can actually say that and be truthful with that.

"He was the same person every single day and he taught me a lot about commitment, about being disciplined, consistency, everything that goes with that and being great, that’s what he embodies.”

Without a doubt, everything Caleb Downs learned in his one season under Nick Saban will be crucial to his success with the Buckeyes and beyond. He arrives in Columbus when the pressure is high and he will need to be at his best to help Ryan Day achieve his goal.

Ohio State will be looking to bounce back next season after losing a third consecutive game to rival Michigan. The Wolverines notably went on to win the national championship, showcasing a great leap ahead of the Buckeyes in recent years.