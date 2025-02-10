“My IG was hacked”: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal issues clarification after hacker sends “random message” to her fans

Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, posted an unexpected Instagram story asking her fans to disregard any “weird messages” they receive from her social media account.

“PSA My IG was hacked! If you received any eird messages from me, it was NOT me! Please ignore them! They were in my account for a few weeks, smh but I’ve just been made aware and they are out now.” Loreal Sarkisian wrote.

Loreal Sarkisian posted an update regarding her Instagram account getting hacked. (Credits: IG/lorealsarkisian)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After that initial message, the stylist posted a video explaining the situation and reassuring her fans that she had written the previous story. She also confirmed that her account is okay now.

Trending

“Okay, so that was really me on the last story that I posted. I know I had it up and then I took it down, but I took it down just to make sure the hacker was really out. He’s really out now," Loreal Sarkisian added.

"I’m really sorry about anyone who got some random message. I don’t really even know everything because they were messaging people, deleting it and then I would just get what would seem like random messages back,” she said.

After the scare, Loreal Sarkisian wanted to show that she was alright and show her face so that people would know she was speaking. After her account was recovered, she can now send messages safely. Sarkisian has over 136,000 followers on Instagram.

Loreal - nicknamed The First Lady of Texas Football - and Steve Sarkisian married in 2020 and have been together for four years. They’ve had their ups and downs and jointly filed for divorce last July. (Note: At the time of writing, the couple has officially not divorced.)

Loreal Sarkisian enjoys Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance

Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the Super Bowl had a lot of talking points, including the number one hit “Not Like Us” and the guest appearances of celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams.

Loreal Sarkisian focused on a different moment: Kendrick Lamar in the middle of an American flag made up by his dancers. Sarkisian took the opportunity to share a story on Instagram with a picture of that sequence and a short message.

“Black history is American history,” Loreal Sarkisian wrote.

Loreal Sarkisian reposted Kendrick Lamar's performance from the halftime show at Super Bowl 2025. (Credits: IG/Loreal Sarkisian)

Dancers wore red, white and blue during the performance by the Grammy Award-winning rapper at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show. As for the game, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to earn their second Vince Lombardi Trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.