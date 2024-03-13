"My mom never saw me play": Deion Sanders highlights family struggles during his early high school days

Deion Sanders had a wonderful career in the NFL and college football. However, the story all started at North Fort Myers High School Florida, where he was an All-State honoree in football, basketball and baseball.

In a recent interview with Ed Mylett, the Colorado coach narrated the significant role his mother played, especially during high school. He noted that his mother worked all day during the week and was not able to see any of his games in any sports at high school.

“My mom never saw me play a football, baseball or basketball game in high school because she was working. She worked. She worked a night shift. She worked for me. She saw me playing peewee ball because it was on Saturdays but she never saw me play throughout high school.” said Deion Sanders .

Deion Sanders is now paying back

In the interview with Ed Mylett, Sanders disclosed that his mother has not worked a single day since he became a pro. He was selected as the fifth overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft after four years at Florida State.

“My mother has not worked since 1989 when I signed the dotted line for the Atlanta Falcons. And she would never ever work another day because that was my rabbit in this steel. My mother lives with me. So every time I go home and see her. It's my rabbit. I'm still chasing that.”

Deion Sanders explains chasing the rabbit

'Deion Sanders mentioned ‘chasing the rabbit’ in several instances during the interview when referring to repaying the role of his mother. He gave a detailed explanation of it.

“I'm from Florida. So we had dog tricks growing up in Florida. And if you have ever been to a dog track, this beautiful Greyhound, beautiful lane, you can see those muscles, they are in the chutes, and they let them out.”

“It's a rabbit that runs around the inside of that road. I never catch the rat. But the rabbit is the goal. The rabbit is something that's chasing. And I'm asking you, what's your rabbit because we all chasing something.”

In essence, ensuring his mother gets a good life was a rabbit Deion Sanders chased on the route to become a professional. He is still chasing that as he believes it can always get better.