"My QB good in any hood" - Texas fans lose their minds as Arch Manning links up with kids in St. Louis

Texas Longhorns fans are glad Arch Manning is their starting quarterback.

Manning is entering his third year at Texas, but his first year as the starter. He enters the season with plenty of expectations. Ahead of the season, Manning was spotted meeting some kids in St. Louis, which had some Longhorns fans have some good reactions.

"Arch is a Man of the people," a fan wrote.

"Arch that boy fr," a fan added.

Other Longhorns, fans, however, were confused as to why Manning was in St. Louis anyway.

"That’s my QB," a fan wrote.

"QB1 went to the hood to catch a vibe," a fan added.

Manning was spending time with fans as he's currently in the offseason ahead of training camp and the college football season beginning in a month and a half.

"Nah Arch has aura at a level I’m not sure we’ve ever seen before… at least not since VY," a fan wrote.

"Legend," a fan added.

Longhorns fans are all the way in on Manning as they believe the quarterback is set up to have a great season in 2025.

Manning did play sparingly last season, including two starts, as he threw for 939 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

Longhorns coach praises Arch Manning's leadership

Entering the 2025 college football season, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has a ton of praise for Arch Manning.

Manning will be the leader of the Longhorns' offense, and although this is the first year as the starter, Sarkisian heaped praise on Manning and his leadership.

"I think there's something that's unique about Arch. You can watch him throw and you see when you get up on him in person, man, he's a bigger guy than maybe people think," Sarkisian said, via ESPN.

"When you watch him throw, the arm talent and the deep ball is there. Then you watch him move and you're like, wait, this guy's a better athlete than I thought. Definitely got grandpa's gene. It's not the uncles, he got grandpa's gene. There's an infectious leadership that he has."

Sarkisian believes Manning is ready for the challenge of being a starting quarterback in the SEC and for a legit national championship contender.

Texas enters the season with the second-best odds of winning the national title at +550, while Manning is the favorite to win the Heisman at +700.

