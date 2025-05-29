“My son plays for me!”: LSU HC Brian Kelly opens up on dealing with “social media” noise

How does training his son affect Brian Kelly? College football coaches face an immense amount of pressure, which often gets passed on to their families. No one is in a more unique position than Kelly about this. For his son Kenzel Kelly, the pressure from and on his father is not just something that affects him tangentially, it's part of his day-to-day life as a football player at LSU.

Ad

Kenzel is a linebacker at LSU.

Vanderbilt v LSU - Source: Getty

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is something Brian Kelly knows full well as a coach and a father, and he opened up about it with Paul Finebaum on Wednesday's edition of the "Paul Finebaum Show":

Ad

Trending

"So when you get that kind of noise, you are trying to tell your team to avoid the noise. ... my family understands that, too. I just have to remind them a little bit more. ... Look, my son plays for me. He's hearing it, he's hearing what's on social media, and look, I tell him the same thing.

Ad

"You know who I am as a person, I'm your father, but I'm also your coach. You know what we do every day. The rest of that stuff... You can't worry about it, just move on."

To this, Finebaum seemed refreshed to hear such fatherly advice from a football coach, and he even went so far as to apologize for being harsh on Kelly during his Notre Dame years. To which Kelly graciously said that he understood what Finebaum's job is and that criticisms are valid.

Ad

Brian Kelly on a potential SEC-Big Ten schedule alliance

During the same show, Brian Kelly showed support for the SEC to team up with the Big Ten and mix their schedules. This way, he argued, both conferences would benefit from playing top opposition week in and week out:

"Our first goal would be wanting to play Big Ten teams as coaches. I can speak for the room. We want to play Big Ten teams but you've got to get a partner.

Ad

"You've got to get a partner who says we're in for that, too. So we've made our voice clear, our athletic directors know that as well that we would like that. Our commissioner obviously heard us well. The rest will be up to what gets negotiated."

The SEC and the Big Ten have risen in the last few years to become the athletic and business giants of college football. The last two years saw two Big Ten schools win the national title (Michigan and Ohio State).

Before that, SEC schools ruled for four seasons. The last non-SEC or Big Ten school to win a national title was Clemson in 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More