  • "My story is being written way above my pay grade": Hugh Freeze shuts down hot seat chatter with blunt take ahead of Georgia clash

By Deepesh Nair
Modified Oct 08, 2025 20:05 GMT
NCAA Football: Auburn at Texas A&amp;M - Source: Imagn
It has been a jittery ride for the Auburn Tigers after a strong start to the 2025 season. Head coach Hugh Freeze now finds himself under the. A big loss to Oklahoma in Week 4 and Texas A&M in Week 5 has accounted for hot seat conversations.

Already, the veteran coach has been a target for critics for his bizarre offseason pursuits, where he was seen spending significant time golfing and ostensibly staying away from recruiting players.

This drew the ire of fans questioning his capabilities of leading a team, especially one in the SEC. However, the chatter was shut down with a strong start to the season. But multiple losses since have reignited the firing theories again.

This coming weekend, Freeze and the team will face the Georgia Bulldogs at home. Not to mention, it will be one of the most viewed matchups of Week 7.

While speaking on the weekly teleconference of SEC coaches, he dodged questions around his job security and emphasized that his sole focus is on playing against Georgia at the moment.

“I don’t pay attention to any of that. Of course, I’m a person of faith and my story is being written way above my pay grade. I know we’re doing stuff the right way here and we’re getting closer each game,” Freeze said this week.
NCAA Football: Auburn at Texas A&amp;M - Source: Imagn
“You’re playing three top-10 teams in a row and we’ve got an opportunity to knock them off. That’s our sole focus. It’s not about me. It’s about our kids and getting them ready to play in a great rivalry like Georgia,” he added.
Hugh Freeze has a tough schedule to navigate in 2025

As college football enters the second half of the 2025 season, things are going to get tricky for the Auburn Tigers. After the Georgia faceoff this weekend, Freeze and Co. will face the Missouri Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats and Vanderbilt Commodores in consecutive weeks.

The team will wrap up its 2025 season with a game against Alabama for the Iron Bowl game of the season. Going ahead each and every matchup is a must-win for Freeze to keep his playoff aspirations alive. This weekend's game should set the momentum for the Tigers in upcoming weeks.

Deepesh Nair

Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff.

