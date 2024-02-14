"My whole life, I’ve hit the ground running": New UCLA HC DeShaun Foster confident of having immediate impact on the Bruins

DeShaun Foster was named the new coach of UCLA on Monday following the departure of Chip Kelly to Ohio State.

The Bruins alum, who was the running back coach since 2017, will have to take charge of the program at probably one of the toughest times. Nonetheless, Foster is confident of making an immediate impact on the team.

In his introductory news conference on Tuesday, the former running back noted about how he has been able to make an instant mark everywhere, and the Bruins won't be an exception.

“My whole life, I’ve hit the ground running,” Foster said. “I came in as a freshman, and I played big-time ball early.

"First carry in the NFL I went 67 yards touchdown. That’s what I do. I’m gonna hit this ground running. I’m gonna get everything going, and this team is gonna win games.”

DeShaun Foster wants to bring back the excitement to UCLA

What has been missing at UCLA in the last couple of seasons is the excitement. The Bruins used to be a team that commanded a lot of respect and love in and outside Los Angeles. Having played at the program during his college days, Deshaun Foster understands that well.

That excitement is what Foster is promising to bring back to the program as he takes over the helm of affairs. The Bruins will be transitioning into the Big Ten next season and have a lot of challenges ahead, but it seems that Foster is well ready for that.

“You’re gonna see the excitement. We’re going to bring back the excitement,” Foster said.

“People used to love coming to the Rose Bowl games, filling the stadium. It was jam-packed when I played in there. It didn’t matter who we were playing. We’re gonna get back to that.”

Support from the UCLA athletic department

During the press conference on Tuesday, UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond disclosed that they will offer the needed support to Deshaun Foster as he takes charge of the Bruins. This is Foster's first year as a coach.

“You can’t have a first-time head coach and not give the infrastructure and support to help him be successful, so we’re gonna bolster that up.”

UCLA ended the preview season with an 8-5 record, winning the Las Vegas Bowl. Foster's aim is to make the program a contender once again in the college football landscape, something he believes he can make it happen.