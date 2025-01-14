Colorado's Travis Hunter completed a stellar season with the Buffaloes leading the team to both a 9-win season and bowl eligibility for the first time in eight years (in full season). The two-way star also won the coveted Heisman Trophy and according to both ESPN and CBS, he is expected to be a top-three pick during the 2025 NFL Draft.

During Monday's segment of the "Travis Hunter Show," the cornerback/wide receiver hilariously shared his thoughts on the volatility surrounding the No. 1 pick, referencing changing his house search on real estate site Zillow depending on mock drafts.

"Every time the No. 1 pick has changed, my Zillow research has changed," Hunter said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to FanDuel, Miami's Cam Ward is the favorite to be the No. 1 pick (-125) followed by Shedeur Sanders (+105) and finally Hunter (+1,000).

Trending

Expand Tweet

Will Travis Hunter attend NFL Draft?

During an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America" last week, Colorado coach Deion Sanders suggested that the two-way star and his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders would not attend the draft ceremony and instead, would be together in Boulder at the Buffs' Events Center.

“All three of them, and several others on the team. We’re going to do it in Boulder, Colorado, and celebrate it with the fans in the gymnasium,” Sanders said. “We’re going to pack the house. It’s going to be phenomenal. But those two will probably go in the first two to three picks.”

Shedeur Sanders whose draft stock has also held steady in the top three also backed up those assertions during an episode of his "2Legendary" podcast on January 4.

"I think we're doing it in Colorado. I don't know too many details about it, but I know it's going to be in Colorado," Shedeur said.

Expand Tweet

For his part, Travis Hunter revealed during an episode of his show that he would attend the draft ceremony despite uncertainty over whether the NFL-bound Shedeur Sanders would attend after Coach Prime's declaration.

“I don’t know about none of that," Hunter said. "If I’m the number one pick, I only get to walk that stage one time with a smile on my face. Got to do it. First person in my family to do it. Oh, I’m definitely doing it.”

Only time will tell whether Hunter will attend the draft ceremony.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback