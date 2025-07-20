"Nah lil bruh" - Oregon's Dakorien Moore left stunned as 15 y/o Brysen Wright's insane TD catch goes viral at flag football championship

Oregon freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore has shared his reaction to 15-year-old Brysen Wright’s viral catch at the NFL Flag Championships. Wright stunned the online football community on Saturday when the clip of his catch got posted on several social media platforms.

Ad

Moore, a five-star receiver out of high school, reposted the clip on his Instagram story along with the comment:

“Nah lil bruh clips getting more and more oc.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dakorien Moore's Instagram story

Wright is not a stranger to the limelight, as he’s already well-known among top scouts and recruiting insiders in the country. With three more seasons of high school football ahead of him, he already has offers from top programs, including LSU, Ohio State and Alabama. He confirmed to Rivals’ Chad Simmons that more leading programs are in contact with him.

Ad

Trending

He said:

“LSU, Georgia, Miami, Florida and Florida State. All of those have communicated with me; they are top programs, and I like what I know about them so far.

“Florida, Florida State, Miami and Georgia are easy to get to and close to home, so I like that about them."

Dakorien Moore the highest-rated true freshman on EA Sports College Football 26

Coming in as one of Oregon’s highest-rated prospects ever, Dakorien Moore is one of the most hyped freshmen ahead of the 2025 season. Recognizing this great potential, EA Sports rated him higher than any other true freshman in the new College Football 26 game.

Ad

The Oregon wide receiver was given an overall rating of 84. He’s followed by LSU running back Harlem Berry with an 83 overall rating and Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin, rated 82. Behind them, Texas’s James Simon and Kaliq Lockett are also rated 81 overall, along with Kansas State tight end Linkon Cure.

Moore will be important for Oregon’s offense in 2025, especially after the Ducks’ star receiver, Evan Stewart, picked up a potential season-ending injury. Fox Sports’ Michael Cohen included Moore on his list of the top 10 most impactful Big Ten freshmen ahead of the 2025 season.

Ad

Dakorien Moore headlined Oregon’s 2025 recruiting class, one of the best in the annals of the program. He was the No. 1 wideout and No. 4 overall prospect nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.

Montana State will be the Ducks’ first opponent of the 2025 season when the two sides meet on Aug. 30. It will be the perfect opportunity for Moore to announce himself to college football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More