EA College Football 26 has gone live, and fans are having a lot of fun with some screenshots online.

Recenty, one fan shared a scenario in which a Georgia player became ineligible to play because he received his 21st speeding ticket. The fan-made image posted on Reddit then put the Georgia player in an orange jumpsuit. Check it out here below.

This prompted some great reactions from fans in the comments section. You can check out some of the best ones here below.

Comment byu/IsaacCollett from discussion inNCAAFBseries Expand Post

Comment byu/IsaacCollett from discussion inNCAAFBseries Expand Post

"Glad Georgia is sending their team a message that reckless behavior will not be tolerated by 6th string players," a fan said.

"20 speeding tickets was alright, 21 is where the line gets drawn," another fan mentioned.

"What in the "Road to Prison" is going on here?," another fan joked.

The fan edit is likely poking fun directly at the Georgia football program which has seen a large number of its players struggle with driving incidents. Georgia suffered a major loss to the Bulldogs family when offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy died in a car crash in January of 2023.

Star defensive lineman Jalen Carter was also involved and charged with reckless driving and racing. Since then, over the years, numerous players have been reprimanded and arrested for driving incidents of their own, developing somewhat of a culture of reckless driving among players in the program.

Head coach Kirby Smart has been on record suggesting that the program is doing everything in its power to try and steer players away from these poor decisions, but nothing seems to be working just yet.

EA looking to continue College Football video game success after record-breaking return

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

EA's College Football 26 was officially released earlier on Thursday. Fans who purchased the Deluxe or MVP editions have had the opportunity to play early access for the past few days. Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith grace the cover of this year's edition of the game.

The release is a continuation of EA College Football 25 from last year, which ended the 11-year drought of college football video games since NCAA Football 14 in 2013. Upon its release, EA College Football 25 became the highest-selling sports game of all time in the United States based on pure dollars.

It will be interesting to see if this year's continuation will see similar success when it's all said and done.

