Nate Frazier injury update: All we know about Georgia RB's medical setback against Kentucky 

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 04, 2025 17:51 GMT
Georgia quarterback Nate Frazier was the talk of the game after his fumble against the Alabama Crimson Tide cost the Bulldogs the bitter rivalry game in a narrow 24-21 loss in Week 5 of college football action. Frazier was hit by Bama safety Bray Hubbard in the second quarter, causing his second fumble of the season, which the Crimson Tide converted for three points.

Frazier was benched by coach Kirby Smart for the rest of the game, but he started in Georgia's game against the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 6 of college football action. After Georgia's second drive of the game against the Wildcats, Frazier left the field limping and was treated in the Bulldogs' medical tent. The talented running back returned to the field with the Bulldogs leading 21-7 at halftime.

Nate Frazier gets Kirby Smart's backing

After his costly fumble against the Alabama Crimson Tide, coach Kirby Smart benched Frazier for the rest of the game, instead opting for Chauncey Bowens, Cash Jones, Dwight Phillips and Josh McCray at tailback.

During his weekly news conference before Georgia's SEC clash against the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 6 action, Smart backed Frazier's response to his fumble against Bama.

“He’s (Nate Frazier) gotta play with confidence, and it comes with habits,” Smart said. “And we’re gonna keep working on those with him, but he’s been great. He works really hard and has a positive attitude, and that’s what you look for in a teammate.
“There’s not a week that we go out there that we don’t talk about, emphasize turnovers, ball security, and those things. I don’t think there’s a team in the country that’s not repping and practicing ball security. So it’s something that he’s gotta overcome.”
Frazier starred for the Bulldogs in Rocky Top when he went on a 21-yard run that set up the thrilling 44-41 win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 3 of college football action.

Last season, Nate Frazier also had a difficult midseason when he accounted for three fumbles and he began the season with a fumble against the Austin Peay Governors to further cast doubt on his ball-handling security for the Bulldogs. Last season, he was one of the Bulldogs' stars after replacing Trevor Etienne in the opening game of the season against the Clemson Tigers.

Frazier finished the 2024 college football season with 671 rushing yards on 133 carries, resulting in eight touchdowns. He has 219 yards on 43 carries, resulting in two touchdowns this season.

