Nate Johnson transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Utah QB feat. USC, Michigan and more

Nate Johnson will enter the transfer portal, bringing his tenure with the Utah Utes to an end after two seasons.

Pete Thamel of ESPN shared the news, tweeting:

"Utah quarterback Nate Johnson (@Shaboinate3) tells ESPN that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining and will be immediately eligible wherever he goes.

"He was 2-1 as a starter this year for the Utes and played 138 snaps, including starting the UCLA win and a big role against Florida and Baylor. He’s going to prioritize the opportunity to win a starting job at his next stop. He’s looking to enroll in January."

During his time with the Utes, Johnson completed 40 of his 73 pass attempts for 515 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 286 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 64 carries.

Johnson's decision to enter the transfer portal comes following the announcement that Cam Rising will return to the Utes for his seventh season of eligibility after missing the entire 2023 season.

Take a look at five teams the three-star quarterback prospect in the 2022 recruiting class could join below.

5 teams that Nate Johnson could join

#1 USC Trojans

The USC Trojans appear set to lose Caleb Williams to the 2024 NFL Draft and their plan under center next season remains unclear. Reports have suggested that both Miller Moss and Malachi Nelson do not appear ready to take over. While Nate Johnson would not be guaranteed a starting job, joining the Trojans would allow him the opportunity to compete for such a position at a powerhouse program.

#2 Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines are another powerhouse program without a clear option under center next season, as J.J. McCarthy will likely enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Wolverines recruited Nate Johnson coming out of high school and were one of just two schools he took an official visit to, along with the Utah Utes. While he would not have a clear path to a starting job, Michigan could once again look to land Johnson.

#3 Arizona State Sun Devils

The Arizona State Sun Devils are another program that recruited Nate Johnson out of high school. They have gotten poor production from under center all season as they have had four quarterbacks combine to throw seven touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

While they are not a powerhouse program, they are a Power Five program and Johnson would likely have an easier path to winning the starting job.

#4 UCLA Bruins

The UCLA Bruins also recruited Nate Johnson while he was in high school. While they have Dante Moore under center, the five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class has struggled as a true freshman. Although he should improve in his second season, it is unlikely that he has done enough to win the starting job.

#5 South Carolina Gamecocks

While South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler does have a year of eligibility remaining, he appears likely to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. The Gamecocks figure to have a quarterback competition ahead of next season, with no clear frontrunner. While he would have to earn the job, joining South Carolina would allow Nate Johnson to play in the SEC with plenty of attention.