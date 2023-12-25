Nation's top transfer RB and Jaguars star Travis Etienne's brother Trevor Etienne commits to Georgia: Reports

Four-star transferee running back Trevor Etienne has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs for the 2024 season. The news was shared by the player through his social media channels. Etienne was originally a three-star recruit for the Florida Gators with whom he spent his first two seasons in college football. He had initially turned down offers by Arkansas, Clemson, LSU, Marshall, Penn State, Florida State, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Auburn among others. Ironically enough, Georgia was among the schools he initially rejected. In his freshman year with the Gators, he earned an SEC All-Freshman Team selection.

He's the brother of former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. His brother is a towering figure in the family's sporting history. Travis is a three-time All-American, three-time First Team All-ACC selection, twice ACC Offensive Player of the Year, twice ACC Player of the Year, and a national champion.

This is one of many losses during the off-season for coach Billy Napier, with the Gators losing several recruits who flipped in December and edge Princely Umanmielen to the Ole Miss Rebels. With Trevor Etienne gone, Montrell Johnson Jr. will probably take a more central stage in the running game. The Gators will also have true freshman Treyaun Webb returning and four-star running back recruit Kahnen Daniels coming into the program.

Trevor Etienne 2023 stats

In 2023 Trevor Etienne recorded 753 rushing yards, with eight touchdowns in 131 carries. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry in 2023. He also had 172 receiving yards, with one touchdown in 21 receptions.

He had a slightly higher yardage than in 2022, when he recorded 719 rushing yards, with six touchdowns in 118 carries for an average of 6.1 yards per game. However, his receiving game came only to 66 yards that season.

His best game in 2023 came early on, in the home upset over the then No.11 Tennessee Volunteers in Week 3 at the Swamp. That night, he recorded 172 rushing yards, with one touchdown in the 29-16 victory.

