National champ Ryan Day reveals his motivation to maintain highest standards in changing landscape of college football

Ever since Ryan Day took over the reins from Urban Meyer in 2019, it has been a steady ride for the veteran coach. He tasted his first-ever national championship victory last season after putting on a dominating show against Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame in January earlier this year.

Despite all these successes, Day wants to maintain the streak with a primary motive to instill great values and a competitive spirit among student athletes. The 46-year-old was recently speaking to BIGPLAY Sports Network panelists on Friday. He shared his inspiration to keep moving despite huge changes in college football, especially after the NCAA vs House settlement.

“And to me and to our staff, it has to be pouring into young people," Day said (8:00). "It's just like you're doing every day at the armory, like you're making young people and people in the city of Columbus, in the state of Ohio, better every day, because you're pouring into them.

“It took everybody who was flying across the country, people who were home. We're setting good vibes from the TV. Everybody that helped in recruiting. It was everybody involved, because it comes down to helping these young people reach their dreams and goals. And that's why you get into winning championships.”

Ryan Day and Ohio State will have more money to pay athletes in 2025

After the landmark House vs. NCAA settlement, the Buckeyes will get $20.5 million to pay athletes and for the program's development. This fund will be distributed among different programs in the school. Football will take away a maximum of 75%.

According to Cleveland.com, Day needs approximately $13 million in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) money to keep the Buckeyes' roster competitive. Thus, the extra sum will be beneficial to the program.

With Julian Sayin at center, it appears to be an achievable target. Expect nothing less than a 14+ game-winning campaign for Ohio State this upcoming season.

