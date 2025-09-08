“National embarrassment,” “Nothing will bring back this program”: CFB fans react as UCLA QB Pierce Clarkson gets arrested on alleged felony charges

  • home icon
By Maliha
Modified Sep 08, 2025 11:00 GMT
UCLA backup QB Pierce Clarkson (Credit-Instagram/pierceclarkson)
UCLA backup QB Pierce Clarkson (Credit-Instagram/pierceclarkson)

UCLA star Pierce Clarkson was taken into custody on Friday on an unspecified felony, according to records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. However, a source told FOX 11 that the arrest may have been for assault with a deadly weapon, potentially involving domestic violence.

The backup quarterback was arrested around noon Friday by the LAPD’s Southwest Division, with bail set at $30,000.

This incident adds to UCLA’s struggles after the school started the 2025 season 0-2, falling 43-10 to Utah on Aug. 30 and 30-23 to UNLV on Saturday.

"National embarrassment. This shit is quickly getting out of hand," a fan said.
"The boat is sinking. Nothing will bring back this program. If I’m wrong please admit how I’m wrong," one said.
"That crazy," a person said.
"Program is in shambles . What a complete embarrassment from what it once was," a fan said.

Clarkson has yet to play in a regular-season game for UCLA, as Nico Iamaleava remains the starting quarterback. However, fans criticized the coaching staff for both on- and off-field issues.

"I can see by their body language that there is no discipline with this team… Foster is not a leader," one said.
"Lack of institutional control. Means that UCLA AD @MartinJarmond and head coach DeShaun Foster must resign or be fired. Alums and donors should demand @UCLAchancellor make a move this week," a person said.
Clarkson is the son of well-known quarterback trainer Steve Clarkson.

Pierce Clarkson suspended ahead of court date

Pierce Clarkson’s first court appearance is set for Oct. 3, but UCLA has announced he is suspended from the football program indefinitely, according to a statement obtained by the LA Times.

“We are aware of the charges against Pierce Clarkson,” the statement read. “He has been indefinitely suspended from all team activity pending the outcome of the legal process.
"This situation will be evaluated by the UCLA Office of Student Conduct and any further action taken will be in accordance with that evaluation and University policy.”

Clarkson played two seasons at Louisville, attempting six passes for 18 yards and rushing five times for nine yards. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 18 and committed to Ole Miss on Jan. 13.

However, Clarkson's time with the Rebels was brief, as he re-entered the transfer portal on April 24 and committed to UCLA on May 13. He was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class and was the No. 26 quarterback in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

