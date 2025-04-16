National recruiting analyst urges Mario Cristobal to fix Miami’s Achilles heel after splashing $4M million on Carson Beck

Miami landed superstar quarterback Carson Beck in the winter transfer portal on a reported $4 million NIL deal. However, Miami coach Mario Cristobal has an interesting week ahead as we have entered the spring football transfer portal.

Now, the Hurricanes have been urged to add some firepower to their wide receivers room by 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna.

In an episode of the "Ultimate College Football Show" released on Tuesday, Petagna pointed out that Miami needs a wide receiver corps that can complement Beck.

"I look at Miami and I think, alright, you spent all this money on your defensive backfield," Petagna said (0:11). "You have a really good offensive line, a talented running back quarter, but what are you doing at receiver? Isaiah Horton's gone, Xavier Restrepo's gone, Samuel Brown is gone, Elijah Arroyo's gone.

"Man, I get it, Miami fans are gonna say, what have we got? Malachi Toney, we got JoJo Trader, we got Elija Lofton, we understand that. But you need those players, especially at the receiver position. I think this is more of a numbers game. Try to get some talent. This is a market that, quite honestly,y is oversaturated in December, and we're gonna have some opportunities in the spring."

The Hurricanes finished last season with a 10-3 record. They narrowly missed out on a College Football Playoff spot.

Nonetheless, Cristobal will aim to make the most of the spring football transfer portal to add some high-quality talent to his roster.

Carson Beck will lead the Miami offense for the 2025 season

Former Georgia QB Carson Beck - Source: Imagn

Carson Beck will lead Miami's offense in the 2025 season. The quarterback joined the Hurricanes in December after spending five years at Georgia.

Beck committed to Georgia in 2020 and redshirted his freshman year. He was part of the national title-winning teams in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Beck got the starting QB role for the Bulldogs in the 2023 season. In his final two seasons at Georgia, he compiled a 24-3 record.

It will be interesting to see if Beck can lead Miami to the national title in the 2025 season.

