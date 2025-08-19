"Natty loading" "Heisman": Fans thrilled over Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame starting QB announcement

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman has named redshirt freshman CJ Carr as the program’s starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Carr will make his first start on the road against Miami in Week 1 on August 31.

Fans reacted on X, with many thrilled about the news.

“HEISMAN,” a fan said.

“Natty loading…,” another fan wrote.

“Well duh,” one fan commented.

Similar comments continued.

“I had a feeling he would end up winning it,” a fan wrote.

“Congrats to Miami week 1 W,” another fan said.

“The right call. Carr can spin the rock,” one fan commented.

The competition for the starting job was close between Carr and Kenny Minchey, lasting through the early weeks of fall camp. Both players were low on the depth chart last season, but with last year’s starter Riley Leonard gone and backup Steve Angeli transferring to Syracuse, the spot was up for grabs.

Marcus Freeman chose CJ Carr as QB1 despite some concerns

Marcus Freeman kept the quarterback race quiet, with both CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey sharing first-team reps in practice. Carr is known as more of a pocket passer, while Minchey is a dual-threat quarterback.

Pete Sampson from The Athletic shared details on why Freeman waited to make the decision.

"Although Carr’s leadership has been lauded internally from the start, his ability to protect the football had become a topic of conversation after he threw three interceptions to Minchey’s one in Notre Dame’s first practice," Sampson wrote.

As Sampson put it, this issue continued during a closed scrimmage at the end of the camp, where Carr threw a couple more interceptions. However, it’s worth noting that both quarterbacks were facing one of the best secondaries in the nation during camp.

Despite these turnovers, Marcus Freeman believes Carr made better decisions overall throughout training camp.

“It’s about decision making," Freeman said. "Because there’s so many different aspects that go into the outcome of a play. I always say it, we’ll give the quarterback credit when things are good, we’ll blame him if things are bad. But the one thing they control is their decision making and the ability to get everybody on the same page.”

Carr had one appearance in 2024, coming in during a win against Purdue in Week 3. Last season, Notre Dame finished 14-2 and made it to the championship game.

