"Navy hasn't been this outgunned overseas since the 40s": CFB fans clown Navy's abysmal outing in Ireland as Notre Dame dominates Week 0 opener

The first game of the 2023 college football kicked off, with Notre Dame playing the Navy Midshipmen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. And it was a win by colossal margins for the Fighting Irish.

Their new quarterback Sam Hartman, who transferred from Wake Forest, lived up to his hype as he and his team dismantled Navy Midshipmen 42-3.

Despite it being played overseas, the season opener had thousands of fans, mostly Fighting Irish fans, swarming the streets of Dublin to come forward and support their favorite College Football team.

The Fighting Irish was the better team on the field, with the offense looking sharp and Hartman making stunning passes for his team.

As Notre Dame celebrates their victory over the Navy Midshipmen in their long-running rivalry, college football fans were quick to poke fun at the vast margin by which Navy succumbed to their defeat.

The huge deficit of 39 points was enough for fans to go all out on social media, mercilessly roasting coach Brian Newberry's team.

"Navy hasn't been this outgunned overseas since the 40s", Reddit CFB tweeted

There were also other reactions by fans of similar taste in the sub-Reddit called 'Notre Dame defeats Navy 42-3' of Reddit CFB which goes on to make fun of Notre Dame's first rival of the 2023 season. Here are a few of them given below.

Why does Notre Dame play Navy every year?

The games between the Fighting Irish and Navy Midhshipmen go way back in history. Since 1927, these two have played each other every single year. The only exception was during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the 2020 game being canceled.

It all began during World War II when like many other colleges, there was financial instability for Notre Dame as well. That is when the Navy came forward to help their fellow colleagues, offering them practice facilities for V-12 candidates.

Thus started the tradition of their football rivalry, as a means to make repayments as a token of gratitude for the help given by the Navy Midshipmen during the difficult times.

It has mostly been the Fighting Irish emerging victorious in their decades of rivalry with Navy. The last time the latter won was back in 2007, which ended a 43-win streak for the Fighting Irish since 1963. Not only this but in 2020, both colleges decided to continue maintaining this tradition by signing a 12-year contract till 2032.