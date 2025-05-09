"Naw he filthy": Colorado fans amazed by RB Dekalon Taylor's fiery workout before 2025 season 

Former Incarnate Word Cardinals running back DeKalon Taylor took advantage of the spring portal opening and entered the transfer portal on April 23 after three years with the team. He visited Boulder the next day and committed to Coach Prime's Colorado Buffaloes a few days later.

On Thursday, a clip of Taylor working out in Boulder was posted on X/Twitter. In the clip, Taylor goes through a series of agility drills where he shows his turn of pace and ability to turn on a dime which made him such a dangerous weapon for the Cardinals.

College football fans on X reacted to DeKalon Taylor's impressive workout:

Some fans were in awe of the Buffs' new running back:

"Naw he filthy," one fan tweeted.

"Shifty asf," another fan wrote.

"Oh yuh boys we got us one," one fan added.

DeKalon Taylor headlines star-studded Buffs portal class

DeKalon Taylor was a three-star prospect in the class of 2022 and according to On3, he was the No. 149 running back and No. 1,852 prospect in the nation.

He had a stellar season for the Incarnate Word Cardinals tallying 909 yards resulting in nine touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 163 yards while returning 19 punts for 286 yards resulting in one touchdown. In 32 games played in three seasons, he tallied 1,053 rushing yards on 179 carries resulting in nine touchdowns.

The Buffaloes' running back room was severely depleted during the spring portal after losing leading rusher Isaiah Augustave and Brandon Hood to the transfer portal in mid-April. "Coach Prime" only welcomed back two scholarship running backs including Dallan Hayden and walk-on Charlie Offerdahl.

The Buffaloes' rushing game has been criticized for being anemic and last season, Augustave, who joined the Virginia Cavaliers, tallied 384 rushing yards resulting in four touchdowns last season.

After Colorado's spring game, the Buffs coach summarized the makeup of his spring portal class.

"One tremendous defensive tackle, another linebacker or two, two safeties, probably three corners, one receiver — that's a grown man, that's as a dog — couple running backs, a tight end, maybe a guard, a tackle, and maybe two centers," Deion Sanders said via SI.com.

Alongside DeKalon Taylor, "Coach Prime" added several offensive threats via the transfer portal. He added former Tulsa wide receiver Joseph Williams, former Northwest Missouri State tight end Zach Atkins and Liberty's Kaidon Salter who is expected to fight against four-star prospect Julian Lews for the QB1 jersey vacated by Shedeur Sanders.

According to 247Sports, the Buffaloes have the No. 20 ranked transfer portal class in the nation and No. 2 in the Big 12 just behind the Texas Tech Red Raiders vis-a-vis No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 8 in the nation last season.

