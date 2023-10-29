NC State's Dave Doeren breaks silence on Steve Smith's comments and his "kiss my a**" response, accuses former NFL star of disrespecting the program 

North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren wasn't happy about Steve Smith's comment on his program. The Wolfpack never broke much sweat against the Clemson Tigers in Week 9 on Saturday, which gave Doeren the ammunition to respond to Smith's earlier comments.

The Utah alumnus returned to his alma mater as a guest on ESPN's "College GameDay" program and joked about the NC State football program, which didn't sit well with Doeren. Has another feud just started for the former NFL star?

So what did Steve Smith Sr. say in his comments about the Wolfpack? And how did Dave Doeren respond to it?

Dave Doeren doubles down after Steve Smith's comments

Dave Doeren had two reasons to be happy after the NC State Wolfpack got one over the Clemson Tigers in Week 9 on Saturday. First, his team had demonstrated their mettle on the big stage when needed the most, and second, he got a chance to respond to Smith's comments. Doeren didn't mince his words.

"Yeah, for a guy who lives in Charlotte, he has his head facing west to Utah all the time, which I understand. No disrespect to him, but he disrespected our program, and I won't let people do that. These kids have worked their butt off. We have won several football games here in my tenure. We're second or third in ACC in wins in football. So he can take that and put it where it belongs," the NC State HC said in the press conference.

That wasn't the first time that Doeren was responding on the matter. As soon as the game was over, he asked the reporter to tell Steve Smith Sr. in the studio that "he can kiss my a*s." It all started when the former NFL star said that NC State was waiting for basketball to commence while picking Clemson to beat them in the clash, and the Wolfpack proved him wrong.

Thumping win for the Wolfpack

The Wolfpack always had the upper hand in the game as QB MJ Morris threw for 138 yards and two touchdown passes. The NC State defense also converted an interception into a pick-six and stopped the Tigers at midfield to seal the game 24-17 in their favor.

The win puts the Wolfpack 5-3 in the season, while the once mighty Tigers go down to 4-4. NC State will try to build on the win next week against the Miami Hurricanes. Clemson will seek redemption when they face Notre Dame.