NCAA football all-time scoring leader: Alabama's Will Reichard breaks own record with his latest field goal in SEC championship game

Seeing college football history is impressive, and that is exactly what happened with senior place kicker Will Reichard as the Alabama Crimson Tide player recorded his 534th kicking point. With the 43-yard field goal in the first quarter, he surpassed former Louisiana Tech tailback Kenneth Dixon.

This is something that has been getting some notice for a while as he has been one of the more accurate kickers in the sport. The fifth-year senior has made 81-of-97 field goals throughout his career after breaking the record. He also has made all but two extra point attempts.

This is something that has helped the Alabama Crimson Tide get to the point where they can potentially upset the Georgia Bulldogs. Having an elite kicker is something that gives a team a massive advantage, just look at the Baltimore Ravens with kicker Justin Tucker.

This record has a chance of being extended if the Crimson Tide make the College Football Playoff as the eighth-ranked team.

Will Reichard's record in perspective

To put the record in perspective, a player would likely need to be the starting kicker of a strong offensive team for five seasons, like Will Reichard was able to do at Alabama. His 534 points is a lot, as that would equate to 178 made field goals without any extra points.

However, this record is not only for kickers because any player can achieve it. This would not count for the quarterback on passing touchdowns, so the most likely position would be a running back.

To tie as a non-kicker, a player would need to find the end zone 89 times. This record is going to be tough to surpass as no other active player is inside the top 30 in points.

Will an NFL team draft Will Reichard?

If Will Reichard decides to go in the 2024 NFL draft, a team would be foolish to not, at least, give him a look. Whenever you watch an NFL, or any football league's game, the kicker has so much impact on the wins and losses for a team. Reichard has shown the ability to be calm and collected for one of the biggest college football teams in the country, so why would NFL teams not want to give him a look?

Landing him with a Day 3 pick would be one of the bigger steals in the draft as he could be a starter by Week 1.